Newest Call of Duty Game Gets Unique Website and Teaser

Regardless of the various controversies that have surrounded the series in recent years and entries, Call of Duty remains one of the biggest gaming franchises in the world. The ability to crank out numerous entries and keep players coming back for more via its multiplayer has made it a staple of best-seller lists in recent times, often being the best-selling game of the year. For 2024, we might be getting a return to the “black ops” style that the series eventually branched into, and a teaser for what the game might be like has come. However, it’s not the teaser you’d expect.

Instead of showing off a logo or a tease of the gameplay, the Call of Duty title has instead built up a website that showed off “real life footage” of a bunch of people defacing Mount Rushmore. The site is TheTruthLies.com, and the video that plays when you go there showcases the vandalism and then cuts to the aftermath, where three of the Presidents’ faces have “The Truth Lies” across their faces, with the fourth having a logo of the group responsible.

The site is incredibly interactive, including having multiple channels that you can flip to. The catch is that only one of the channels is “working,” implying that more will “go live” when Activision wants them to. Perhaps they’re doing a “slow burn” with the reveal to make people guess what’s happening and how this will affect the overall story.

The phrase “The Truth Lies” could be a phrase meant to be accurate and topical to what’s going on in the world currently. Between the United States, Russia, and what’s going on within Gaza and Israel, the “truth” isn’t what it used to be. Many people are saying one thing and yet other things are clearly visible to people with common sense.

So, perhaps, the group that defaced Mount Rushmore are those who are seeking the actual truth and not the truth that the US government has fed them. That would not just be topical, but would explain why the group in question defaced Mount Rushmore. Four of the most iconic US Presidents are upon that mountain, and thus covering them up highlights how even the highest position in the land can’t be trusted.

What many Call of Duty fans hope for with this upcoming title isn’t just good graphics and meaningful gameplay but a storyline that is much longer than the last entry. We’ll have to wait and see if that happens.