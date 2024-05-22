Call of Duty Is Removing This Warzone Map, Last Week To Visit It

Call of Duty: Warzone’s developer which is Raven Software has officially announced which of its maps will be leaving going into its next battle pass which starts in just a few days. The battle royale has some maps officially leaving this week.

In a post from Raven Software, they let all COD players know that the Warzone Ashika Island map will only be receiving one more week to be available to be played on before leaving the game. They go in a little bit about why they made their decision to remove this map from the Modern Warfare 3 game. “This is part of our continued effort to provide players with a recurring, focused playlist that delivers on the best player experience,” also adding: “the focus will shift towards other map-mode combinations for upcoming playlist updates.”

According to GameSpot, the map was first added in February 2023, but now it will be leaving and players only have a short time to enjoy this map before it leaves the game all together. It is kinda sad that maps like this do have to leave, but it is just apart of the game it seems as many maps have left and even sometimes returned over the course of COD being out.

Players will be excited to know that the next Call of Duty update is underway coming in just a few days, bringing new content and the return of famous character Soap as well it seems. COD is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.