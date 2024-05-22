Possible Pokemon Go Leak Reveals New Content Coming To The Game

Pokemon GO is always getting exciting updates to improve their gaming experience but also to add new features to keep everyone constantly excited for more. If they aren’t added new research tickets for players to have new quests to do, then players can be expecting brand new content like the ability to take photos with their Pokemon – multiple of them at once.

Niantic has always been big on how the community works, and exactly how much of it has increased over the years, especially with the amount of Facebook groups and communities on Campfire that have been created.

According to a recent leak, talked about by GameRant, it seems that Niantic is going to change how Pokemon GO players are able to received items and gifts within the game. Where it seems players might need to be in a party in order to collect items as the developers want to boost the community once again.

A update like this would be one to improve many features in Pokemon GO, as parties already allow up to four players to get together and have boosts when attacking in raids or other battles as well as searching for bigger Pokemon, and receiving rewards for finishing challenges within the party. This seems to be a feature that Niantic wants to feed even more off of.

Pokemon GO is available on all moblie devices and players can easily find people to play with by using Campfire, Niantic’s community social media for Pokemon GO.