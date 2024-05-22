Hideo Kojima Gives Update on Death Stranding 2

The sequel is still on track for a 2025 release.

In a new radio interview with Famitsu on May 18, Hideo Kojima discussed how Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is progressing, giving fans plenty of reason to hope that an early 2025 release is still in the cards.

According to Kojima, the team has finished shooting and recording the cast, and development will now enter an “adjustment phase” that will last for about a year. During this period, the dev team will continue to work on refining controls and transitions between scenes, as well as improving the game’s clarity and entertainment value.

If you missed the newest State of Play trailer for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, check out the nearly 10-minute video below:

During the interview, Hideo Kojima also commented on the above trailer, explaining that the team had strived to showcase the overall look and gameplay of the upcoming title without giving too much away.

It’s unclear whether Death Stranding 2 will show up at Summer Game Fest this year, though it seems unlikely. Kojima Productions isn’t currently listed as a partner for the event, making it more likely that we’ll get more details either at this year’s Game Awards or next year’s summer event.

Death Stranding was released in 2019 for the PlayStation 4 before being ported to PC and PlayStation 5. The first game from Kojima Productions saw high praise, winning Best Game Direction at The Game Awards 2019, Outstanding Technical Achievement at the 23rd Annual D.I.C.E. Awards, and PC Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards 2020.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is scheduled to be released in 2025 for the PlayStation 5.