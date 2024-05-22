Metaphor: ReFantazio Will Appear at Summer Game Fest

Sure, it's not Persona 6, but we're excited just the same.

A new post to the official Summer Game Fest X account has confirmed that Metaphor: ReFantazio will be shown at next month’s event. Director Katsura Hashino and artist Shigenori Soejima will take to the stage to share new details about the next hit title from Atlus.

Atlus' (@Atlus_West) Katsura Hashino and Shigenori Soejima will make a very special live stage appearance during #SummerGameFest to share new details with fans on their upcoming title Metaphor: ReFantazio



🎟️ Tickets: https://t.co/kpgE90mh0X pic.twitter.com/7brWld6jxY — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) May 22, 2024

Summer Game Fest will be held on June 7 and will be livestreamed. Atlus Fes, Atlus’ own festival, will take place on June 8 and June 9, so curious fans may see even more details drop.

Earlier this month, tons of new details about the game’s battle system were released, along with more information about how dungeons will work, the title’s party formation, followers, facilities, and more. According to Atlus, the new “Fast and Squad” battle system will let players “fight in dungeons in a way that has not been possible in turn-based battles to date.”

Uniquely, players will be able to switch between real-time and turn-based combat at the click of a button. Additionally, the battle system in Metaphor: ReFantazio will allow players to switch between front and back rows, similar to the gameplay found in classics like Shin Megami Tensei 2.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store on October 11. The game will take place in a medieval fantasy world that serves as a “mirror” of the contemporary real world.

Players will set out on a journey to protect the kingdom while defeating enemies and getting closer to their companions, similar to the Persona series.