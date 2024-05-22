MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Squad Games Blueprint

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
With the final week of MW3 and Warzone Season 3 underway, you can end the season with a bang by earning the free Squad Games blueprint.
Squad Games is a unique design for the BP50 assault rifle. To get your hands on it, you must complete any five Week 8 challenges which are listed in this guide.
How to unlock the Squad Games blueprint in MW3 and Zombies
Multiplayer
- Get 20 Operator Kills with the BP50
- Get 5 Operator Double Kills with Recommended Battle Rifles
- Get 10 Operator Kills while Sliding or in Midair with Recommended Assault Rifles
- Get 3 Operator Triple Kills with the JAK Wardens equipped to the Lockwood Mk. 2
- Get 15 Operator Kills with the JAK Cutthroat equipped to a Recommended Weapon
- Get 15 Operator Kills from behind with Recommended SMGs
- Get 10 Operator Hipfire Kills with Recommended Battle Rifles
Zombies
- Get 5 Rapid Kills with the BP50 20 times
- Get 300 Kills with a Recommended Epic Rarity Battle Rifle
- Get 300 Kills with a Recommended Assault Rifle while Juggernog is active
- Get 500 Kills with the Lockwood Mk. 2
- Get 300 Kills with a Pack-A-Punched AMR9
- Get 500 Kills with a Recommended Rare Rarity SMG
- Get 100 Kills with a Recommended Battle Rifle while Four Perks are active
How to unlock the Squad Games blueprint in Warzone
Battle Royale
- In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 Loot Caches in the North Region (Gatehouse, Keep, Terraces)
- In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 Loot Caches in the East Region (Konni Outpost, Lighthouse, Pier, Winery)
- In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 Loot Caches in the West Region (Graveyard, Overlook, Town)
- In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 Loot Caches in the South Region (Ground Zero)
- In Warzone, place in the top 10 three times
- In Warzone, get 5 Operator Kills or Kill Assists with a Recommended Weapon
- In Warzone, complete 10 Contracts
With the final set of weekly challenges released, you can now earn the Allegiances animated camo, as well as the Squad Games blueprint before Season 4 begins on May 29, 2024.