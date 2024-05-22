MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Squad Games Blueprint

The BP50 never looked so good!

With the final week of MW3 and Warzone Season 3 underway, you can end the season with a bang by earning the free Squad Games blueprint.

Squad Games is a unique design for the BP50 assault rifle. To get your hands on it, you must complete any five Week 8 challenges which are listed in this guide.

More Call of Duty guides

How to unlock the Squad Games blueprint in MW3 and Zombies

Multiplayer

Get 20 Operator Kills with the BP50

Get 5 Operator Double Kills with Recommended Battle Rifles

Get 10 Operator Kills while Sliding or in Midair with Recommended Assault Rifles

Get 3 Operator Triple Kills with the JAK Wardens equipped to the Lockwood Mk. 2

Get 15 Operator Kills with the JAK Cutthroat equipped to a Recommended Weapon

Get 15 Operator Kills from behind with Recommended SMGs

Get 10 Operator Hipfire Kills with Recommended Battle Rifles

Zombies

Get 5 Rapid Kills with the BP50 20 times

Get 300 Kills with a Recommended Epic Rarity Battle Rifle

Get 300 Kills with a Recommended Assault Rifle while Juggernog is active

Get 500 Kills with the Lockwood Mk. 2

Get 300 Kills with a Pack-A-Punched AMR9

Get 500 Kills with a Recommended Rare Rarity SMG

Get 100 Kills with a Recommended Battle Rifle while Four Perks are active

How to unlock the Squad Games blueprint in Warzone

Battle Royale

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 Loot Caches in the North Region (Gatehouse, Keep, Terraces)

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 Loot Caches in the East Region (Konni Outpost, Lighthouse, Pier, Winery)

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 Loot Caches in the West Region (Graveyard, Overlook, Town)

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 Loot Caches in the South Region (Ground Zero)

In Warzone, place in the top 10 three times

In Warzone, get 5 Operator Kills or Kill Assists with a Recommended Weapon

In Warzone, complete 10 Contracts

With the final set of weekly challenges released, you can now earn the Allegiances animated camo, as well as the Squad Games blueprint before Season 4 begins on May 29, 2024.