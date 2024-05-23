Call of Duty Has Shared A Possible Teaser Of Black Ops 6

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 might have just been teased by a website online by displaying a TV screen. In the videos displayed on this screen, we see players defacing Mount Rushmore, but there are also 6 other channels featuring different static patterns as well, reads the tweet from a Call of Duty account that shares the link for players to see.

🚨 Call of Duty Black Ops 6 official teaser website and video 🚨



If you go to https://t.co/odfPRG2VO8 you can see a video of a team defacing Mount Rushmore.



The TV on the site can be interacted with and features 6 different channels with different static patterns. #BlackOps6 pic.twitter.com/WAO1Upzmyh — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) May 22, 2024

The television that we see shows many different channels, each one almost hinting at this possible game. However, the same teaser for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was shared online by CharlieIntel who is known for their correct leaks of COD content.

BREAKING: Another teaser video for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is live



This video is on Channel 2 of the website: https://t.co/xkFAl0oiEk pic.twitter.com/b7M52O4qXQ — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) May 22, 2024

While we have this massive teaser, it definitely seems that this announcment from Actvision could be right around the corner and it is really exciting. Normally, there is a new Call of Duty release that takes place just about every year, so this could likely be it. With there have been so many teasers already of the Gulf War getting its own game as well, its time to shine could be right around the corner.

With all that being said, there is a Xbox Game Showcase happening on June 9, which is also set to have a Call of Duty showcase right after it, which is set aside probably for them to reveal a brand new game. Some also think the game might be announced this month through the game itself but so far nothing has been made official set.