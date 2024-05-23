Palworld Releases Brand New Update Before June

Palworld had both a successful launch and a little bit of a rocky one considering that many of its players on Xbox struggled to even be able to play the game. However, the developers PocketPair have taken the time to make sure the game is able to work a lot better now on the Xbox Series X/S, so everyone that has chosen to purchase the game or get it through Game Pass can now enjoy it like the PC players.

The game is still receiving many updates to continue trying to make it better and it has already received another for Xbox before the start of June. However, this update doesn’t contain a whole lot but it was an important update that now prevents players from falling through the floor when playing in the dessert city.

Below is what was sharing in the tweet on Twitter from the officially PocketPair account regarding the changes made for this update.

[Xbox Patch Notice]

Xbox version v0.2.4.1 has been released.

▼Optimizations and Fixes ・We have taken measures to alleviate the problem where players would fall through the terrain due to the world not loading in time in the desert city.

Thank you for your continued support of Palworld.

Palworld is avaliable on Xbox Series X/S and also PC. While it isn’t avaliable yet for any other hardwares, rest assured as the developers are wanting to work hard to have it on more platforms in the near future. Check back to see what else is happening with Palworld.