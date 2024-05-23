Overwatch 2 Is Leaving Behind A PvE Mode in Season 11

Overwatch 2 continues to go through a lot of interesting times, especially with there being so much happening with the game overall since its release. Many not even playing the game after the new release since it removed a tank from the lineup while in a match and they removed video channels forcing people to go to Discord.

With the new season underway for Overwatch 2, Blizzard has conformed that the game won’t have one of its PvE modes anymore after the update. The mode that will be leaving is the Hero Mastery Gauntlet. Sadly, this will be the last little bit it is avaliable before it leaves forever.

“Hero Mastery Gauntlet was intended to bring the high score-chasing excitement of Hero Mastery missions into a multiplayer format,” Blizzard said in their forum. “Unfortunately, it hasn’t resonated with players in the ways that we hoped.”

Players will only be able to continue enjoying this mode until the end of Season 10, after it ends, the mode will be removed from the selection. Furthermore, for now the Indiviual Hero Mastery Solo Courses will still be available for players if they wish to play that in the place of the first opinion.

It is sad to see modes in games like these leave, but we can remain hopeful that maybe we will get one better later on. Overwatch 2 is free-to-play on all platforms like Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch as well as PC.