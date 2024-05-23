Multiversus Drops Jason Vorhees Trailer

When Multiversus announced its return, people rightfully felt that one of the things that Player First Games would do would be to announce several new roster entries for gamers to get excited about. Sure enough, when they did the new cinematic trailer for the game, they dropped that two iconic villains were going to enter the foray. However, what no one could’ve predicted was that one of those villains was Jason Voorhees! That’s right, the legendary “Crystal Lake Killer” is joining the crossover fighter, and as his gameplay trailer reveals, he’s going to dive deep into his bag of tricks to get victory.

We’ll give big props to Multiversus for this trailer. While the ones for Joker and Banana Guard were a bit more “standard fare,” the one for Jason feels right out of his movie franchise. It has a scary-style intro, multiple “kill moments,” and even has a creepy narrator highlighting who Jason is and the lengths he’s gone to for his kills in the past.

What might arguably be the most shocking thing for people isn’t that Jason is in the game but that some of his moves are direct references to the many kills he’s done on unsuspecting people during his films. For example, he can capture people inside of a sleeping bag. However, instead of beating them against a tree, he can throw them off stage. Which, to be honest, is just as scary.

He can also break a bed in half with someone on it for serious damage. Thankfully, their bodies don’t fold in half with it. We also see him transforming into his “Jason X Form” via a costume change. So, no matter which version of Jason is your favorite, you’ll likely have a character skin that represents him well here. Check out the full trailer below.

Again, we’ll give Player First Games credit. They not only brought Jason into the game and made him feel like he belongs there visually, but they made his moveset feel true to the character without being overtly gory. Heck, even with him wielding his legendary machete, you don’t see too much damage done to other characters when they get sliced up.

The other character revealed alongside Jason was Agent Smith, and that means that we’re likely to get a gameplay trailer with him soon enough.

All will be able to unleash the power of Jason when the game returns on May 28th.