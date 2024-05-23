Marvel’s Wolverine News Coming ‘When the Time Is Right’

Officially announced during the PlayStation Showcase event in September 2021, Marvel’s Wolverine has remained somewhat elusive ever since. Set to release on the PlayStation 5, there’s been no news in quite some time–and it looks like it will stay that way for now.

Responding to a comment on X asking for any information on the mysterious title, Insomniac didn’t give much of anything away. “We’ll share news when the time is right, and the right time isn’t now,” the studio said.

No release window has been announced for Marvel’s Wolverine, though some speculate it will be released in 2025. With as little information as we have, it’s impossible to say for certain.

Last year, Insomniac Games was targeted in a ransomware attack and details for the upcoming title were leaked online, including a playable build that led to DMCA’s being handed out to anyone who downloaded it.

“We’re both saddened and angered about the recent criminal cyberattack on our studio and the emotional toll it’s taken on our dev team,” Insomniac said in a statement at the time.

“We want everyone to enjoy the games we develop as intended and as our players deserve. However, like Logan…Insomniac is resilient. Marvel’s Wolverine continues as planned. The game is in early production and will no doubt greatly evolve throughout development, as do all our plans.”

The studio has confirmed that the title will take place in the same universe as Marvel’s Spider-Man. Brian Horton and Cameron Christian, who previously collaborated on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, are directing the game.