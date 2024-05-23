Paper Mario Has Code That Shows It Could Be Compatible With Switch 2

The brand new Paper Mario game is officially releasing this week and many are already going out to get the game for their Nintendo Switch. As many already know, the console company has another console in the works. So far Nintendo has confirmed that their next console will be announced before April 2024.

The next Nintendo console has already been confirmed to have backwards compatiblity with the games that are currently out for the Nintendo Switch, the console even seemingly going to be looking similar to the console that is out now. Seemingly the launch will be like the DS to the 3DS or the Wii to the Wii U.

Dataminers decided to take a look into the new Paper Mario Thousand Year Door game and found in the code that it supports 4k according to GamesRadar. This hints at the having the best resolutions to prepare for the next console.

“There seems to be code for handling 4k resolutions in the new Paper Mario TTYD remake,” shared by RibShark sharing a screenshot of the code and what was discovered. “No idea if this is normal for Switch games or not but I thought it was interesting.”

With or without the game having 4K, it will still have that capability with the Nintendo Switch 2 solely because of the fact it will have backwards capability. However, with it having 4K this would make it seem like a game designed for the console. The next Nintendo console is set to release in 2025, with the announcment coming before April 2025.