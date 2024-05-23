A Insider Believes New Xbox Console Will Support Steam

It is getting close to that time once again where all the manager companies will be working on their brand new consoles. With Nintendo’s newest console being right around the corner releasing sometime in 2025, and rumors of Xbox working on their next console, it is about to be that time again.

With that being noted, Steam is a big company for hosting a service to allow players to enjoy PC games, even coming out with their own handheld which allows PC games to be played. So many people have been using Steam for years that honestly no other launcher can get all that popular according to Tech4Gamers.

So far, the Steam launcher has only been avaliable for PC but after what was shared by an insider, it seems that actually might be changing if it is true. There have been discussing leading to the possible idea of Microsoft buying Valve – the creators of Steam, for $16 bilion, but that seems really not likely to happen for either company. But, a insider named Jez Corden has added some more to the discussion which has players curious.

As of right now, they believe that the next Xbox console will have Steam on it to allow players access to their Steam library of games, saying “100% Steam is on the next Xbox.” While it might seem unlikely for the companies to team up and this to happen, it has already also been discussed that Phil Spencer wants to bring other storefronts to Xbox consoles.