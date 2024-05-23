Dead by Daylight Almost Added Another Classic D&D Killer

Vecna isn't the only one, after all.

Recently, the developers of Dead by Daylight released the asymmetrical horror game’s newest roadmap, showing off new collaborations and content coming to the title in its ninth year. Fans were pleased to see that a Dungeons & Dragons chapter is on the way, with the Undying King Vecna as the newest Killer and a male or female Bard on the Survivor’s side. As it turns out, Vecna wasn’t the only option on the table.

Game Director and Behaviour Interactive’s Head of Partnerships Mathieu Cote discussed the collab on the Slasher Radio Podcast.

“We did name a couple of other things that we thought would be interesting to do as a Dungeons & Dragons Chapter. Vecna has been–in some form or another–part of D&D for the last fifty years,” Cote began.

Count Strahd von Zarovich was another option for a new Killer, but Behaviour passed on the idea–likely because Castlevania will be coming to Dead by Daylight later this year. So many vampires, so little time.

“It would’ve been great, but there’s a couple of things that made it less of an easy choice. Namely, if you’ve watched the broadcast, you know that there’s a vampire coming, so you don’t want to step on Dracula’s toes,” Cote continued.

“The other thing is that the whole Ravenloft storyline–the whole universe, that plane–is not the first thing that comes to mind when people think of Dungeons & Dragons.”

Dead by Daylight has attracted over 60 million players since it was originally released for the PC in 2016. On June 3, the Dungeons and Dragons DLC will be officially released.