Hades 2: How To Get Moss And How To Use It

Where to find Moss in Hades 2, and how to use it.

Getting to the surface in Hades 2 is quite the challenge. It is a multi-pronged quest that requires all kinds of resources to overcome. Your reward for daring to break the wards and defy the Fates? That’s right, more resources. A lot more, in fact. Sure you also get to see new regions and defeat new enemies, but have you seen all the foliage?!

Heading to the surface will reward you with Moss (among other things), and Moss is a fairly important resource to have access to. In this guide, we are going to walk you through how to get moss, and what you can use it for.

Note: Do be aware that Hades 2 is still in Early Access, so anything and everything is subject to change.

Where To Find Moss In Hades 2

Moss is simultaneously one of the rarest and most common resources in Hades 2 depending on where you are in the story. Moss is inaccessible for most of the game, but the moment you gain access to it, you can farm it easily and indefinitely. Heck, you don’t even need to break your fate-bound curse to do it.

Moss is found in the first surface area, The City Of Ephyra. This means you need to break the wards at the Crossroads to access it at all. We have a dedicated guide to breaking the wards if you need help. While you don’t need to be able to survive on the surface to gather Moss (it spawns near the start of the region almost every run), it is much easier to gather if you can. We have another guide to help with that quest too.

Like with nearly every resource in the game, you will not find Moss anywhere. Moss can only be found in The City Of Ephyra. If you want more, then you need to head to the surface and explore. Additionally, Charon will not sell you Moss, and the Wretched Broker won’t trade you Moss for Bones.

Thankfully, being a wild plant, Moss doesn’t require Gathering Tools. Simply walk up and interact with it. Each Moss node will grant you a single Moss and you can expect to find two or three Moss per trip to the surface. You can optionally use the Observance Of Gaia’s Secrets Incantation to grant a 20% chance of finding an additional Moss per plant.

You can also use the Reagent Sensing Incantation to make it easier to find Moss. Once cast, a silver light will guide you to any resources in an area. You will never miss another resource again.

What Is Moss Used For In Hades 2

Despite its rarity, Moss acts more like a common resource (only in a late-game sense). A lot of useful progression tools are unlocked once you find Moss, so you should go out of your way to nab as much as you can as early as you can. The most important use for Moss is the Unravelling Of A Fateful Bond Incantation. This is key to exploring more of the surface.

There are other Incantations that use Moss, including the aforementioned Observance Of Gaia’s Secrets which requires a whopping 7 Moss to conjure. Throw in a useful Weapon Aspect and Arcana progression and you have a resource you want to dig up every time it shows up.

Like with all resources in Hades 2, more things could be added to the game that uses Moss. Because of this, don’t stop gathering Moss just because you’ve run out of things to do with it.

Finally, like with most gatherable plants, the Wretched Broker is not interested in buying Moss from you.

That’s all we have on Hades 2 for now. Be sure to check out our other guides for more tips, tricks, and general content.