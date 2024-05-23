PlayStation Exec Predicts Major Shift in Gaming Preferences

Sony held its ‘Creative Entertainment Vision’ strategy meeting on Thursday, describing the event as the company’s long-term vision for where it “wants to be in 10 years, with an eye towards future technological advances.” To coincide with this sure-to-be-interesting discussion, an interview with the head of PlayStation Productions and head of product at PlayStation Studios Asad Qizilbash has been published, in which the exec gives his thoughts on where gaming is headed.

“In terms of gaming’s future, I envision games becoming more personalized due to advances in technology and AI, enabling customized experiences for each player.

Moreover, technological advancements will enhance emotional depth in games by allowing characters to be much more emotive and expressive, fostering more evocative storytelling,” Qizilbash said.

Sony also published an interview with Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann today, in which the Uncharted 4 creative director claimed that the next game from the studio could “redefine mainstream perceptions of gaming.”

“The focus is going to shift from graphics or visuals to immersive narratives that resonate long after the controller is set down,” Qizilbash continued. “For instance, NPCs in games could interact with players based on their actions, making it feel more personal.

This is important for the younger Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences, who are the first generations that grew up digitally and are looking for personalization across everything, as well as looking for experiences to have more meaning.”

Sony released a video to coincide with the company’s strategy meeting, in which the company states that “ten years from now, we will be living in a more multi-layered world where physical and virtual realities overlap without boundaries.” Whether or not that will be a positive thing? That’s anyone’s guess.