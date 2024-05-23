Nightingale Finally Gets Offline Mode in New Update

Inflexion Games has added a long-requested mode to the early-access survival crafting game Nightingale. Players can now enjoy the title offline (although the title does stress co-op exploration.)

Fans voiced their concerns following the title’s release in February, claiming that the ‘always online’ model was hurting the overall experience. Additionally, many were getting kicked off for inactivity while trying to play solo.

“Our vision for the game since inception was to create an interconnected series of Realms, with the idea of allowing for co-operative exploration in mind – a universe bigger than a single Realm or server. That meant we made a choice early in development between supporting co-op from day one or focusing development on an offline mode,” Inflexion said in a blog post in February.

The now-available offline mode in Nightingale doesn’t require an internet connection, even during server maintenance. Cloud saves, character migration from online mode, and performance enhancements are on the way soon.

“The introduction of offline mode is a significant milestone in the early access journey and one of many exciting updates we have planned for the coming months. We already feel like we’ve come along leaps and bounds since we launched just three months ago and we look forward to sharing more updates in the future,” said Inflexion Games CEO Aaryn Flynn.

Offline mode isn’t the only new addition in the new update. Joan of Arc and Edgar Allan Poe have been added as NPCs, and a new build-from-storage option has been added along with changes to the character create, new weapons, and more.

The full patch notes can be found here.