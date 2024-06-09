Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Can’t Be Played Offline

Another year and another Call of Duty game is coming our way. The video game series is known for its annual releases, and with each new installment comes a new setting and mechanics to get excited about. We already know the next game installment will put us back into the Black Ops series. However, you might not have known that this installment will require an online connection.

Yes, this installment is online focused, which is certainly not guaranteed to make everyone happy. There has been plenty of flack thrown towards developers and publishers in the past for when a game requires an online connection. However, with most Call of Duty players interested in the online competitive component of the game, you might not find too many players upset. Regardless of where you fall on this, those who were picking this game up purely for the campaign experience will still need an online connection.

There is a reason for this, and it has everything to do with keeping the storage space requirements down. According to the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 support website from Activision, all players will require an internet connection due to texture streaming. This seems like a means to keep players from dealing with larger storage space requirements. As a result, the game will stream textures, including the campaign.

That said, it doesn’t look like you’ll need a premium subscription service. Regardless, if you didn’t catch the latest trailer showcasing the next Call of Duty installment’s gameplay, you can do so below. As mentioned, this game will put us into a Cold War era, and it’s also confirmed to be the first Call of Duty title to launch on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available on October 25, 2024, for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X/S platforms.