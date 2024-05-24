Persona 6 Details “Revealed” Via New Leak!

You know that things are getting pretty bad when you have to go to leaks for information about upcoming gaming titles. Most gaming companies indeed hate leaks, as they can “ruin the surprise” for certain upcoming titles, especially when they drop key information. However, when it comes to titles like Persona 6, which has been rumored to be in development for a long time and yet hasn’t gotten any announcements from Atlus, leaks are all that gamers have. In this case, a prominent Atlus leaker, who has been rather active in the gaming space lately, dropped a few hints as to what’s going on with the upcoming RPG.

First up, a “placeholder logo” was dropped yesterday that highlights what the game’s final logo could look like. Obviously, this is a very basic font for the logo, hence why it’s a placeholder, but it does offer clues as to how things will look next time. The key thing to look at is the color scheme. Persona 5 Royal had a red and back color scheme as its main theme. Meanwhile, Persona 3 Reload was all about shades of blue. So, if we take this at face value, Persona 6 will likely have a green theme, which could lead to many assumptions about the main characters’ looks, the visuals of the world, and so on.

Persona 6 is XRD768



It is a title that entered full production before the Persona titles that were currently released. — みどり (@MbKKssTBhz5) May 24, 2024

As for the codename, that plays into how Atlus lists its in-development titles internally. They always have an “XRD” label alongside three numbers. For example, the franchise entry for this year was XRD777. So, if the upcoming entry is XRD768, that would indeed point to the game being in development before more recent titles.

While that might be a good thing to hear for some gamers, others might have a different view on it. Specifically, if this next entry was in the works BEFORE more recently released titles, why haven’t we gotten confirmation on it yet? Furthermore, why haven’t any meaningful trailers or even teasers been dropped about the game?

We can’t say for certain, but it could be that Atlus is playing it safe due to the grand reception of the last two mainline entries via the 5th game and the 3rd title’s remake form. They know that players are expecting a grand adventure that will test them while also having a deep story and meaningful relationships to grow.

With the upcoming “gaming month” full of events and showcases, Atlus may drop a tease there. Or they might not.