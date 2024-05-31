The Studios Of Spyro and Crash Bandicoot Are Making A New Game

The studios that brought us Spyro the Dragon, Crash Bandicoot, and Skylanders have officially shared that they are working on a brand new game. “We’re excited to announce that we’ll be partnering with Xbox to publish our next new game,” said the studio, which split from Activision this year following Microsoft’s acquisition of the Call of Duty publisher.

“We’re still very early in development, so you might not hear from us for a bit – but know that we’re working hard on an experience we’re so sooo inspired about! Can’t wait to share more.”

We're excited to announce that we'll be partnering with @Xbox to publish our next new game. We're still very early in development, so you might not hear from us for a bit – but know that we're working hard on an experience we're so sooo inspired about! Can't wait to share more 💜 pic.twitter.com/6EqrQbabpv — Toys For Bob (@ToysForBob) May 31, 2024

Spyro the Dragon has been a pretty popular franchise that has even had its own trilogy on the Nintendo Switch – even if it is a remake of the older games the fanbase loves. As well as Crash Bandicoot which got many loving it on PS4 and further back before also getting some remake games on the newer consoles today.

Skylander is one that many might remember as the competition against Disney infinity. Skylander consist of many little creatures that can be mixmatched and placed on a base to then appear in the game. This was really popular back in the days of the Wii U, but now it does still have some popularity on the newst game.

So far we don’t know what the developers are working on with Xbox, but whatever it is, it will be good.