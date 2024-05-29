Mortal Kombat 1 to Add Homelander to the Roster in June

The popular character will be available earlier for Kombat Pack owners.

Following the addition of Mavado as a new Kameo fighter earlier this month, Homelander is finally on the way to Mortal Kombat 1 in June alongside Kameo Fighter Ferra. Players who earn the Kombat Pack will be able to snag Homelander on June 4, while those without will need to wait until June 11.

“Homelander is the most powerful being on the planet and the leader of The Seven, the elite superhero team owned and managed by Vought International,” the character’s official description reads.

“In a world where “Supes” are made, he’s the strongest of them all. Homelander presents himself as the ultimate patriot and protector, but don’t let his movie star good looks or high approval rating fool you. He is a murderous, narcissistic sociopath with an insatiable need for validation, love, and power.”

Check out the gameplay trailer for Homelander below:

As seen in the trailer, Homelander favors aerial attacks and the use of his terrifying eye lasers to bring his enemies down. (His super strength doesn’t hurt either.)

It’s unclear who will be providing the voice of Homelander, as Antony Starr, the actor who plays the character in The Boys, won’t be appearing in the game.

Mortal Kombat 1 was released on September 19, 2023 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S and has sold over 3 million copies. The game is a sequel to the 2019 title Mortal Kombat 11 and takes place in an entirely new timeline. Fans have praised its visuals and roster, but microtransactions have proven frustrating to many in the community.