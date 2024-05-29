Leaker Teases Return Of F-Zero GX In Remastered Form

Despite it being in the last main year of its lifecycle, the Nintendo Switch continues to get rumors about itself. That’s not entirely surprising, given that its gaming lineup in 2024 has been pretty tame, and we aren’t getting the Switch 2 until at least April 2025. As such, there is still room for games to be revealed, and the system should have at least one big title before it goes out. To that end, a prominent Nintendo leaker is stating that F-Zero GX will be one of those last salvos on the Switch, as it’s getting a remaster that’ll be announced soon.

The message comes from Zippo. He’s a leaker who has been a bit mixed in the past with his results but has occasionally been right. If you look at his post about F-Zero GX, you’ll see that he’s rather adamant that the game will be “Recharged” for the Nintendo Switch. Here are some details he noted about the potential remaster:

“Game looks absolutely stunning. Will run in a very smooth 1080p/60 FPS. Has a fully featured online mode, as well as the usual 4 player shenanigans. Will feature the addition of a casual mode, perfect for newcomers.”

Another curious thing he noted was that the game has technically been finished for about a year. Nintendo has just been “sitting” on the game so that they could release it at a good time. This would line up with reports about a recent release of Nintendo’s Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door, where they had it allegedly done for a year but waited for a good release window to drop it.

If this announcement is imminent and likely would come in June’s Nintendo Direct, it would be a big deal and something fans have been asking for in recent years. Captain Falcon is one of the most popular Nintendo characters, but that’s mainly because he’s been a part of Super Smash Bros since the beginning. His series, meanwhile, hasn’t had anything since the GameCube era, which many think is really sad.

That goes double when you realize that many people who worked on the GameCube title have noted that they would love to bring the series back and would merely need to be asked to return. Thus, there is still love for this series.

Ironically, Zippo did say that both the “Recharged” remaster and F-Zero 99 are Nintendo’s attempts to see if the franchise is truly worthy of getting a return.