Monster Hunter Wilds Brings Back Two Weapon Slots

Monster Hunter Wilds has finally added back a feature that many players might remember, but it hasn’t been in a game sense 20 years ago. The game has officially added two weapon item slots back into the back after such a longtime. This has now opened up a veteran move that many used to do which was adding two Charge Blades to one of each weapon item slot.

During The State of Play showcase yesterday, we saw a bunch of new Monster Hunter Wild trailer footage from Capcom. This game is now introducing what is called the new Seikret mount, which will be able to seek out monsters around the map all by using its sense of smell. By using this mount, it also opens up another primary weapon slot for hunters.

Players have then been taking to social media to share their excitement about finally being able to have multiple weapons again, whether those be a hammer, sword, or other weapons, players are super excited to finally have more than one during missions and battles.

Monster Hunter has definitely been busy on the past few months with some collaborations with places like Street Fighter, and many others. Monster Hunter has been loved by many and has games avaliable on mobile, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

This update is definitely exciting for players who love the games as now they will have even more of an advantage against opponents when playing in battles.