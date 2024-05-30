Monster Hunter Wilds Drops First Gameplay Trailer

While the recent State of Play event from PlayStation may not have been the biggest thing around, there were a few things that were showcased that had some fans excited. One of the bigger ones that had a rather lengthy trailer was that of Monster Hunter Wilds. The game was announced last year, and it instantly captured people’s imaginations because of the success of the last two mainline titles. Sure enough, the cinematics for the PS5 title look good, and the gameplay seems to indicate that hunters will have much greater dangers to face this time around outside of the monsters they hunt for the guilds.

For example, one of the key parts of the trailer was that there aren’t just herds of monsters to be found, but some within the herds are special, and that means you’ll need to lure some of them away from the pack so that you can take them on without being distracted or having to worry about getting attacked from all sides. Sadly, this will happen to you hunters sometimes, and that means you’ll need to take them on in force.

Thankfully, you’ll have plenty of weapons at your disposal to make that happen. Like with previous entries in the series, you’ll get to wield both blades and guns to take on foes. But don’t think that means that hunting will be easy! Far from it. The game highlights that you will be dealing with massive monsters and the elements themselves.

Several parts of the trailer focus on elemental events like sandstorms that can help muck up your hunt and put you in great danger. After all, if you can’t see your foe, then you’re not going to be able to hunt them, and they can sneak up on you.

However, that doesn’t mean you’ll need to do the fight alone. You can call in other hunters after you scouted your target, and the game even hints at the story of the hunters you’ll be working alongside.

All in all, the game seems to be set up to be quite special and successful. After all, Capcom knows the formula that makes the game work worldwide now, as the last two entries have sold tens of millions of units. Plus, they know that once the game releases, they can drop DLC and expansions to help keep the players interested. We’ll just have to wait for more looks at the title to see what else we’ll face.

Monster Hunter Wilds will arrive in 2025.