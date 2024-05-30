Until Dawn Remaster for PC and PS5 Coming in Fall 2024

Things will be way scarier with better graphics.

During today’s PlayStation State of Play stream, Sony revealed a new trailer for the highly-anticipated remaster of Until Dawn first teased back in January. The popular Supermassive Games title will be released on PlayStation 5 and PC in Fall 2024.

First released in 2015, the interactive horror game tasks players with controlling eight young adults who must survive the night on Blackwood Mountain. Curiously, the title features a butterfly effect system, in which any choices the player makes can alter the story in minor or major ways.

Choose-your-own-nightmare in Until Dawn, coming to PS5 and PC.



New trailer showcases an enhanced version of the horror classic: https://t.co/YZbptTvge6 pic.twitter.com/OymQ2JkR2j — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 30, 2024

The UK studio Ballistic Moon is porting the game to PC and PlayStation 5 using Unreal Engine 5. This upgraded version of Until Dawn will include improved animations and better environmental details to make things even more terrifying. While many still love the original, it can be tough to revisit it these days–graphics have come a long way in the last decade.

Following the release of Until Dawn in 2015, Supermassive Games released two spin-off titles exclusively for the PlayStation VR: Until Dawn: Rush of Blood and The Inpatient. The game will also be getting a film adaptation sometime in the future directed by David F. Sandberg, best known for the Shazam! films.

The game was nominated for various awards upon release, including Best Narrative at The Game Awards 2015 and PlayStation Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards. It won Best Original Property at the British Academy Games Awards 2016.

The Until Dawn remaster is coming to PC and PS5 this fall. The original is available on PlayStation 4.