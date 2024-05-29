PlayStation State of Play Event Coming Tomorrow!

It’s a curious period in the gaming space right now. Sony, Microsoft, and even Nintendo are keeping things rather close to the chest about what is coming out for them in 2024 and beyond. Some of them do have titles that are on the way, but don’t have release dates yet. Next week is the Summer Games Fest event, which will kick off a week of various showcases and such that will further highlight the coming games. However, before that all begins, Sony has announced a new State of Play event, and it’s happening tomorrow! All the while promising some significant game announcements.

The State of Play will arrive tomorrow at 6 PM EST, so plan your schedules accordingly. As for what will be shown, the tweet below does tease a few things. The first being that they will show both PS5 and PS VR2 titles. 14 games in total will be revealed between the two systems. One of the key notes, though, is they promise to showcase titles made by PlayStation Studios titles that are “arriving this year.”

Tune in live for updates on 14 PS5 and PS VR2 titles, including a look at PlayStation Studios titles arriving later this year. pic.twitter.com/B6Uc6aLWKF — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 29, 2024

That last part is crucial because you might recall that earlier in the year, Sony claimed that it wouldn’t have any 1stparty exclusives from existing franchises in 2024. Many took that as a sign that Sony would lack serious gaming power during the year, which may prove to be accurate depending on what’s shown. It’s important to state that while the games promised are from PlayStation Studios, that doesn’t mean they are for the PS5. After all, they did say they would be showcasing titles for the PS VR 2.

This is a dangerous move, as the VR headset hasn’t been moving units in big numbers since its launch. In fact, the sales were so slow that Sony had to halt production of the headset because they had stockpiles of it that they needed to get rid of.

That’s in contrast to the PS5, which has sold about 60 million units and yet isn’t getting many big-name titles from its 1stparty developers. The biggest release on the system so far this year was a third-party title and one that is likely getting ported to the PC soon, given the lack of sales it got in comparison to previous entries in its series.

While it’s impossible for fans to predict what Sony might show, outside of a few previously announced titles, it’s clear that they’re going to attempt to do something big so they can get people excited for the rest of the year.