Monolith Soft Is Working On Special Project Called “Legacy”

The Nintendo Switch era highlighted many things for The Big N in various capacities. For example, it showcased once and for all that when the company has a console that sells well, it’ll crank out all sorts of 1stand 3rd party titles to ensure that gamers always have something to play on it. The Switch’s lineup is arguably the greatest ever or, at the very least, the greatest in recent generations. However, another thing it proved is that Nintendo has some truly incredible teams under its umbrella that always do good work, such as Monolith Soft, who delivered multiple incredible works on Switch.

The obvious one is the Xenoblade Chronicles saga, which saw two new games, a remastered version of its original title, and two expansive DLC stories that helped flesh out the two newest games even further. Every single title they released was critically acclaimed, sold well, and was masterfully tuned to the Nintendo Switch. Many are excited about what they’re likely to produce next. To that end, as noted by Stealth and Midori, they’re apparently working on an all-new project, codename “Legacy.”

According to Midori, Monolith Soft is working on a project codenamed "Legacy" with Nintendo. pic.twitter.com/nGtfowB0aE — Stealth (@Stealth40k) May 29, 2024

Obviously, that’s not much to go on, and you shouldn’t take that piece of art as anything to go by. That’s just the image that Stealth used to make his post pop. As Stealth noted in a follow-up tweet, this doesn’t mean the team is returning to its Xenogears/Xenosaga roots. “Legacy” could mean any number of things. After all, it’s just a codename.

These codenames are meant to be something to either inspire a “feeling” of what a project will be, or just to give it something that people can’t immediately determine the outcome with. For example, when the Nintendo Wii was in development, it was given the codename of “Revolution.” While it brought a revolution of sorts within the gaming space, no one predicted it would be through motion control technology.

Furthermore, the name “Legacy” could refer to the plot of the new game. The main character is dealing with the concept of a legacy and has to learn to accept it in one form or another. It’s all very unclear but exciting.

As noted, Monolith Soft were experts in making its games shine on the Nintendo Switch. That’s why they were brought in to help with other games in a support capacity at times. So now, imagine what they can do with an even more powerful system.