Absolutely Packed PlayStation Plus June Lineup Announced

This is the first time that PS VR2 titles will be included in Sony's free monthly offerings.

Sony has announced June 2024’s PlayStation Plus monthly games lineup which will kick off this year’s Days of Play promotion. To celebrate, subscribers won’t only be getting some great free titles, but new avatars and digital goodies as well.

Starting on June 4, all PlayStation Plus members can enjoy the following games:

AEW: Fight Forever (PS5, PS4)

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake (PS5, PS4)

Streets of Rage 4 (PS4)

For the first time, PS VR2 games will be made available for subscribers with the proper hardware. These titles include:

Before Your Eyes (PS VR2)

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (PS VR2)

Synth Riders (PS VR2)

Walkabout Mini Golf (PS VR2)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (PS VR2)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution (PS VR2)

Premium members will be able to snag these PlayStation 2 classics starting on June 11:

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus

Tomb Raider Legend

Finally, these titles will be added for Extra and Premium members on the specified dates:

Dredge (PS5, PS4) – May 29

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (PS4) – May 31

Cricket 24 (PS5, PS4) -June 5

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (PS5, PS4) – June 7

Additionally, a trial version of WWE 2K24 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 will be added on May 29 for Premium members. On the same day, all players will be able to select new avatars either on the PlayStation Plus website or the Days of Play page on their console.

The Days of Play promotion will run from May 29 until June 12.