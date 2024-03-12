Monster Hunter World Hits Big Milestone 6 Years After Launch

The game is the best-selling Capcom game ever made, and it still isn't slowing down.

As the Monster Hunter franchise marks its 20th anniversary, the 2018 smash-hit Monster Hunter World has reached an unbelievable 25 million copies sold worldwide. This stunning figure marks a new high for Capcom and a record for the Monster Hunter franchise as a whole.

Back in late 2021, Capcom announced that the game had sold 20 million units, meaning that it sold another five million copies in just a few short years.

In the past, Capcom has attributed the title’s massive success to a simultaneous worldwide launch, which was a first for the series. The Iceborne expansion, released in 2019, also stirred up plenty of positive buzz about the game. Players can now purchase the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition, which bundles the base game with the DLC.

More recent success could possibly be attributed to the announcement of Monster Hunter Wilds, set to release for the PlayStation 5 in 2025. A trailer for the upcoming title was briefly shown at The Game Awards 2023 and more information is expected to come this summer.

In a 2023 interview with Monster Hunter producer Ryozo Tsujimoto, Monster Hunter World‘s success was attributed to global accessibility.

“In terms of Monster Hunter World being the best-selling title in all of Capcom’s titles, I wasn’t really thinking much about it,” Tsujimoto said. “It is kind of a conclusion to the fact that the development team all tried to make World a game that was as accessible as possible, to as many people as possible.”

Monster Hunter World was initially released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January 2018 with a PC launch following in August 2018.