Game Pass Ultimate Offers Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass For Free

Good news for Persona 3 lovers who also have Game Pass, you will be able to get the Expansion Pass for free. This is good news for those who want to dive into the new content but don’t wanna spend the extra money on the expansion. With Game Pass being a cheaper option, it is very much so worth considering getting it to grab this expansion.

On an even better note, from research it seems gamers who have chosen to do it this way also get to keep their expansion pass to own. Persona 3 Reload’s expansion pass opens up the door for players to get some new content in different waves, it is just like having DLC. Below is some extra information about each wave the expansion pass will offer buyers or subscribers.

Wave 1 – Persona 5 Royal EX BGM Set and Persona 4 Golden EX BGM Set

Release Date: March 2024

Unlock and listen to additional tracks from Persona 5 Royal and Persona 4 Golden while exploring and battling in dungeons in Persona 3 Reload and Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis -The Answer-.

Wave 2 – Velvet Costume & BGM Set

Release Date: May 2024

Unlock Velvet Room themed costumes and BGM to further customize your dungeon experience in Persona 3 Reload and Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis -The Answer-.

Wave 3 – New Expansive Story Scenario, “Episode Aigis -The Answer-”

Release Date: September 2024

After unraveling the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fighting epic battles through Tartarus, and all the unforgettable events of Persona 3 Reload, the S.E.E.S. members find themselves trapped in a never-ending March 31st. Journey through the Abyss of Time as Aigis, undertake new challenges and uncover the cause of this strange fate and the truth of what happened on that day…

Persona 3 Reload is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.