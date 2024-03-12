System Shock Remake Coming to Consoles May 21

The 1994 LookingGlass title System Shock was an innovation in gaming, with its 3D engine, physics, and gameplay influencing the industry forever. Last May, a remake of the legendary title developed by Nightdive Studios was released for PC. Thankfully, System Shock Remake now has a release date for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Mark your calendars for May 21.

The game’s story has been posted on the title’s official website and reads as follows:

“Look at you, Hacker. A pth-pth… pathetic creature of meat and bone.”

You awaken from a six-month healing coma aboard Citadel Station, TriOptimum’s premier research facility. Mutants feast on their former crew mates, nightmares of flesh bound to metal roam the dark hallways, and the station’s A.I., SHODAN, is aiming Citadel’s mining laser…at Earth!

Your military-grade neural interface is all that stands between humanity and the silicon god coming to remake Earth in their vision.

System Shock is a remake of the beloved PC classic. Updating mechanics, graphics, and enemy A.I.—System Shock is here to offer a new generation of players a chance to go toe-to-toe with one of gaming’s iconic enemies: SHODAN. Fight, hack, and save humanity from a fate worse than death itself.

The remake’s development began in 2015 after a successful Kickstarter campaign raised over $1 million. While it was delayed several times, the team at Nightdive Studios was committed to providing fans with a faithful adaptation of the original title.

“The System Shock remake combines the cult gameplay of the iconic original game with all-new HD visuals, updated controls, an overhauled interface and all-new sounds and music,” reads a new press release.

System Shock Remake was initially released for the PC on May 30, 2023.