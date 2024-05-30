Silent Hill 2 Finally Gets A Release Date

Silent Hill fans have been waiting for Konami to spill the beans about when we would finally get Silent Hill 2. We’ve been waiting on this game for a good while and have only seen bits and pieces since its initial announcement. During today’s PlayStation State of Play, we were given another look at the upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake.

Bloober Team is responsible for bringing this remake out into the marketplace. This latest trailer offered a brief look into the combat but, more importantly, a new look at a major character. There are not too many unique characters outside of enemies in Silent Hill 2. However, Angela Orosco was one of the big characters showcased in this trailer. You’ll see her a few times in this trailer and some enemy types that tie into her storyline.

Of course, I won’t reveal too much about Angela if you haven’t played Silent Hill 2 previously. That said, one other notable detail was released from this trailer. Players can now mark their calendars as Silent Hill 2 is landing in the marketplace on October 8, 2024.

With all that said, the previously released trailer for Silent Hill 2 didn’t give fans too much hope. However, it’s been said that this was an older build that was showcased, so we’ll have to see just how well die-hard Silent Hill fans take up with this latest release date trailer. If you didn’t catch the footage during the PlayStation State of Play stream, you can find the trailer right here.