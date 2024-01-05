Capcom Reaffirms News For Monster Hunter Wilds Is Coming This Summer

The Game Awards is typically an event that is not just for the awards. In fact, you can easily argue that this event throws the actual award ceremony on the back burner. Instead, it’s an event highlighting some games coming our way further. We’ve seen several new game reveals at these events, and last year’s ceremony was no different. We got our first look at the next mainline installment of the Monster Hunter franchise, Monster Hunter Wilds.

For those of you who are itching to get the next installment, we’re going to need to practice some patience. The next game installment is not set to release this year. Instead, we’re going to see Monster Hunter Wilds sometime in 2025. So, this year, we should at least get some new insight into the upcoming game. Besides the first trailer reveal to unveil the new installment, we learned that Capcom would hold a new presentation on Monster Hunter Wilds sometime during the summer of this year. That should hopefully answer some questions we have about this new title.

After all, this will be the first game developed entirely on the next-generation hardware. As a result, there are plenty of items on player’s wishlists that they hope this next game will help check off. For instance, we could see a far larger set of areas to explore. But there’s no telling just what Capcom has planned. But today, the developers took to the official Monster Hunter X social media account to reaffirm that news is coming later this summer.

Hello, hunters! Monster Hunter series producer, Ryozo Tsujimoto would like to share a few words with you on what’s in store for Monster Hunter in 2024. #MH20th pic.twitter.com/qSuCRpPeZg — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) January 5, 2024

The series producer for Monster Hunter, Ryozo Tsujimoto, has offered a few comments about the franchise. For instance, the big 20th-anniversary event this March will reveal the poll results for the top monster from the entire series. Fans have been able to vote on what monster out of the hundreds available is their favorite. We’ll see which monster comes out on top this March, along with some new illustrations for fans to take in. Meanwhile, Ryozo noted that please stay tuned for their summer reveal, which will further break down some new information on Monster Hunter Wilds.

If you missed the initial trailer reveal for the game, you can view it below. This, again, was showcased last month during The Game Awards, and it’s likely the only piece of marketing materials we’ll receive until the summer event rolls around.