Xbox Store Featuring Last Chance Sale

I’m sure we don’t have to tell you, but video games are expensive. It’s not a cheap hobby or form of entertainment. With the latest-generation consoles released into the marketplace, we saw a price in new AAA releases. Instead of paying the once-standard $59.99, we have to dig a bit deeper into our pockets. New AAA games are costing you $69.99. That’s not a small lump of change, and it’s not easy to swallow if you’ve got a few notable games on your radar releasing side by side. So, if you want to save money, you might be after some sales. Fortunately, several sale events are happening at any moment, such as this one found on the official Xbox storefront.

We understand if you’re not keen on paying full price for a new game. It can be easier to hold off until the game drops in price to make it a more comfortable entry point. That said, it’s always best to keep an eye on different game sales at any given moment. So, if you’re after something new to enjoy, then you might want to check out this latest sale. We’re always looking to share some sale details that can save you a bit of money on a new game. With that said, we’re noticing Microsoft’s Xbox Store has a new Last Chance Sale event going on right now.

Xbox Last Chance Sale Highlights

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition $82.49

RoboCop: Rogue City Alex Murphy Edition $48.99

Ghostrunner II Brutal Edition $34.99

Immortals of Aveum $27.99

NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition $44.99

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun: Maverick Ultimate Edition $19.99

Agents of Mayhem Total Mayhem Bundle $2.99

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Master Assassin Edition $62.99

Assassin’s Creed Mirage $34.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $11.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins $8.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition $34.99

Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition $13.49

Batman: Arkham Collection $8.99

BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition $7.99

This is just a small highlight of some featured games you can pick up at a discount. There are plenty of other titles that are available in the sale. You can also find a direct link to the Xbox Last Chance Sale event promotion right here. Hopefully, you find something to pique your interest and tie you over until that next major release on your radar hits the marketplace. Of course, we don’t know just how long this sale will take, so you might not want to hold off too much longer before pulling the trigger on any of these video game discount deals.