Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 3 Trailer Revealed

Much like other multiplayer video game titles available in the market, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is getting post-launch support through the means of seasons and battle passes. If you’re enjoying the gameplay and want to continue on with the latest content then you may be itching to get season 3. Tomorrow is the official start date of Season 3 and today we have a trailer to help hype up the launch.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 3 is going to include plenty of exciting content such as new multiplayer maps and operators. For starters, the mutliplayer maps will give players three 6v6 multiplayer maps which include Talsik Backlot, Hovec Sawmill, and Aniyah Incursion. Two new guns are also being added into the mix which is a semi-auto pistol known as the Renetti handgun, and also a SKS marksman rifle.

There is also the inclusion of Shoot House. This map will allow players to squad up and attempt to survive waves of enemies either by force or a mixture of strategies to help cut off the enemy. You’ll also find that season 3 will bring in some exclusive content for PlayStation 4 players which will last until October 1, 2020. As mentioned, this season 3 will kick off tomorrow, April 8, 2020.

You can view the trailer for the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 3 up above. Likewise, if you haven’t already picked up a copy of the game, you can do so right now for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. We’ll include our Before You Buy episode upload down below to help offer some insight on the gameplay and our overall impressions.

