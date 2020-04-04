Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 3 Starts April 8th, New Teaser Image Released

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Season 3 will be kicking off next week on Apr. 8, Activision and Infinity Ward have announced on Twitter late last night.

In a tweet that went live early yesterday, it was confirmed that the anticipated next season in Modern Warfare will be arriving next week. Alongside the announcement, a new teaser image has been released. Fans can get a new look at some of the characters in the new season. This comes as a bit of an abrupt announcement, however, it is a good time to catch up on the season battle pass before the new season starts.

Fans were met with the surprise arrival of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Campaign remastered. The game retails for $19.99 and is currently a timed PS4 exclusive with it releasing on other platforms on Apr. 30. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Campaign still holds up and is looking better than ever on current-gen consoles.

