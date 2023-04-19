Overwatch 2 Devs Are Banning 5,000 Accounts Each Week And They Need Your Help

There is never any fun getting put into a competitive match with a player that’s actively using cheats. Unfortunately, it’s a common situation these days for various video games. If it’s a competitive title, a group of players will be looking to take advantage of third-party software. But fortunately, the battle to keep these cheaters off the game is ongoing. There will always be a cat-and-mouse game with trying to ban cheaters. Today, we’re finding that Blizzard Entertainment could use some help in keeping Overwatch 2 a fair and fun gameplay experience.

Over 100,000 accounts on Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 have already been found using cheats since the game was released. That’s according to a new report from Blizzard as they continue to push for a fair, competitive experience for players. Taking to their blog, Blizzard Entertainment recently published a post talking about their Defense Matrix Initiative. This new move is to push cheaters out of the game and keep a fair playing field. It’s noted that the team is constantly looking to find cheaters and take them out of the game. Often, these accounts that are discovered will get a permanent ban from the game.

In fact, their efforts to keep the game fair have forced Blizzard into taking out roughly 5,000 accounts each week. That’s a ton of cheaters, but it’s not enough to keep the game safe and sound from those seeking an unfair advantage. That’s where Blizzard has requested players to continue reporting accounts when they discover a cheater. This will help Blizzard in a few different ways, such as properly removing the account from accessing Overwatch 2 and looking into what cheats might go undetected.

Finding these cheats and software will allow Blizzard to adjust their system to detect these cheaters. However, it’s not just cheaters that the developers are seeking out. Outside of that, the developers are searching for grief players. There is a constant search to see what hero abilities will actually disrupt their fellow team from competing in a match. An example given is the developers fixing Lifeweaver’s Life Grip from players using it against their allies. Reporting these players will allow the developers to notice the problematic abilities and fix them for future competitive matches.

Currently, Overwatch 2 is available to download and enjoy today. This free-to-play FPS can be played on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. We also have a Before You Buy video of the game, although you’ll want to note this is from when the game was initially released. As a result, it might not reflect the same experience you might have when playing the game today.