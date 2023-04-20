Minecraft Legends: How To Destroy Challenging Piglin Bases | Difficulty 3 & 4 Base Guide

Minecraft Legends may be a strategy game for beginners, but the difficulty seriously ramps up as you progress through the campaign. After destroying a handful of bases, your enemies will evolve and pose a real challenge. Your army is ridiculously small — starting with a 20-unit limit — while later-game bases are swarming with hundreds of powerful enemies that can wipe out your measly gang in minutes. That’s what makes this RTS very different from contemporary games in the genre. If you want to win, you have to change how you think.

NOTE: Before trying any of these strategies, you’ll also want to unlock the First Golems. These super units are incredibly powerful and respawn whenever you revisit a village. Check the link above to find and unlock these powerful units.

Piglins get tough. Once you face off against Difficulty: 3-4 bases, you’ll want to prepare yourself for a long fight. These bases can be cracked, but you’ll need the right preparation. Before taking on these bases, you’ll want to prepare minimally with these steps.

Before Attacking A Difficulty 3/4 Base : Construct Improvement: Gather Redstone . This is required for this strategy. Unlock Zombies Mobs. These are unlocked after destroying one of the three Piglin General bases. The mob villages will be attacked. Free the Zombie Village in the north. Gather Redstone . The Gather Redstone command also unlocks the Redstone Launcher and Zombie Mob Spawner . To make this easier, you’ll also want to construct the Allay Storage , Banner and Large Flame of Creation improvements at the Well of Fate . Having a larger army and more resource storage makes any battle easier.

Once you have these steps complete, we can begin assaulting a massive base.

Build a Wellhouse . Build it far away from the enemy base. If you get close, it may launch catapult spikes at you. Walk into range to check before committing to a Wellhouse location.

. Build it far away from the enemy base. If you get close, it may launch catapult spikes at you. Walk into range to check before committing to a Wellhouse location. We’ll need the Wellhouse if your Firsts are defeated . On high difficulty bases, they are likely to go down while we use this strategy.

. On high difficulty bases, they are likely to go down while we use this strategy. Make sure you have plenty of Redstone . I recommend going in with a full 150 capacity. Prebuild your Zombie army so you don’t have to spend more at the initial phase.

. I recommend going in with a capacity. Prebuild your Zombie army so you don’t have to spend more at the initial phase. When you’re ready, send your Zombies, Mossy Golems, and First Golems to the front gates and attack the base. Even if they have powerful catapults, keep attacking. Zombies and First Golems are extremely tough. With Mossy Golems healing, they’ll all stay alive much longer.

While you’re attacking, begin using Cure Netherrack gatherers. You can spam them to clear extra space — place them as the blocks are being cleared to rapidly claim territory.

gatherers. You can spam them to clear extra space — place them as the blocks are being cleared to rapidly claim territory. When you’re close to the center of the base, build a Redstone Launcher . Before placing the launcher, check to see if the blue area-of-effect can reach the Nether Portal. This is extremely easy to do if you have the Brilliant Beetle mount .

. Before placing the launcher, check to see if the blue area-of-effect can reach the Nether Portal. This is extremely easy to do if you have the . Build Spawners closer to the base and continue to construct reinforcements. These are your decoy. Lead them to destroy enemy spawners and defense towers. Do as much damage as possible before they’re wiped out.

While your main force is distracting the enemy, use the Redstone Launcher to target the main base — once you’ve clear enough catapult towers and can strike the Nether Portal with your Redstone Launcher, you’ve already won the battle. H

to target the main base — once you’ve clear enough catapult towers and can strike the Nether Portal with your Redstone Launcher, you’ve already won the battle. H If the portal is guarded by Lava Coils, destroy those first. Your Redstone Launcher or First Golems should be able to handle it. I especially recommend Redstone Launchers for these — reaching the coils can be extremely annoying on bases with high cliffs.

The Redstone Launcher will slowly reload, then allow you to fire. It takes about 10~ shots to destroy a Nether Portal — high level bases take much more damage, so use the Redstone Launcher to destroy all the structures around it and use your army with First Golem backup to dismantle the portal. This is a slow method, but you’re guaranteed to win. If there are still catapults, you’ll want to destroy them or keep them busy by placing Cure Netherrack gatherers and spawning in more golems. Use Stone Golems at this point and recollect your First Golems if they are defeated at the Wellhouse.

With this method, we never need to breach the center of the stronghold where the enemy is strongest. We can simply blast the portal from afar and defend it. If any enemies do reach the launcher, you can build defense towers of your own or Spawners to protect it. All you need to do at this point is defend your launcher. Piglins generally struggle to use their full force outside their base, so you’ll have no problem slowly defeating them.