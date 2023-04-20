Bayonetta Origins Cereza and the Lost Demon Gets “Twice Upon A Time” Trailer

Bayonetta Origins Cereza and the Lost Demon has indeed been out for over a month now, but Nintendo has been doing its thing by promoting the game even after its release date. It’s not surprising to see why, as the title has been praised by fans and critics alike while also being a very unique title. This game doesn’t feature the beloved Umbra Witch in all her overt glory and style. Instead, it’s a tale about her younger form, Cereza, and her struggles to become a witch. A struggle that included getting to know her first demon.

Because in this fairy tale story brought to life in gaming form, Cereza is drawn to the mysterious Avalon Forest by a young man who claims to be able to give her the power needed to save her mother. However, when she tries to summon a demon to help her fight off some faeries, something goes wrong, and the demon retreats into her doll, Cheshire, to stay alive.

Due to her inexperience in magic, she doesn’t know how to return the demon to Inferno, his home, and as such, the two are bound to each other until the journey ends.

That is the crux of the new “Twice Upon A Time” trailer for the game because it’s all about how Cereza and the newly named Cheshire have to work together to overcome the trials of Avalon Forest and make it back to their homes with some new powers intact.

The game absolutely builds upon this dynamic. For example, unlike her adult counterpart, Cereza can only do basic spells. She can’t summon other demons either, and her guns aren’t part of her arsenal. As such, the young witch has to rely on the brutish Cheshire to be the muscle as they fight demons of all types. Only through their combined prowess can they fight through each struggle.

As time passes, they’ll get special elemental cores that’ll bless Cheshire with more magical powers that can harm faeries and warp the forest to his liking.

That’s another key element of the game. The two have to do puzzles together, even going across the map to different spots to assist the other.

It truly plays like a unique fairy tale of a game that builds upon the legacy of the main trilogy.

So if you haven’t already, get Bayonetta Origins Cereza and the Lost Demon on Nintendo Switch!