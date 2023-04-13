Bayonetta Origins Sweepstakes Going On Right Now At My Nintendo

If you have played Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, you’ll know that it is unlike anything PlatinumGames has put out in the past. Not only is it a prequel to its high-octane action series starring the beloved Umbra Witch, but it’s also a title that circumvents convention to tell its own version of a “fairy tale.” Unfortunately, we haven’t heard much about sales for the title yet, but we know that Nintendo is up for supporting it in various ways. To that end, if you have a “My Nintendo” account, you may want to go there and enter the sweepstakes that are going on.

But what is this sweepstakes? Simply put, if you’ve been on “My Nintendo” for a while and have Platinum Points stored up, you can use them to enter the sweepstakes up to three times and earn some unique prizes. Like what?

Well, the biggest prize is that you’ll get a large tapestry with one of the cover art for the title. The tapestry is five feet wide and over three feet high, so you’ll want plenty of room to hang it up on your wall.

Then, there is the character pin set that will include: “Cereza, Cereza and Cheshire, Unleashed Cheshire, the White Wolf, Morgana, the Mysterious Boy, and a Faerie enemy.”

So if you were fans of the game’s characters, you’d want to get the pin set to treasure them even more.

These prizes will be given out to ten lucky winners. So if you have the points, go to the sweepstakes on the My Nintendo page and enter it! Remember, you can put in three entries, so don’t be afraid to spend some points to increase your luck! It’s true you may not win, but it’s also true you definitely won’t win if you don’t try! Do it for Cereza!

Speaking of whom, PlatinumGames has been very coy about Cereza’s franchise’s future. For example, Platinum hasn’t ruled out a sequel to Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, and those who have played the game will understand why they aren’t ruling it out.

While the game does serve as a prequel to Cereza becoming Bayonetta, her full “transformation” wasn’t covered. Nor did the game explain certain prevalent things in the main trilogy.

Then, you have Hideki Kamiya, who said that the mainline games could go well beyond the trilogy they “wrapped up” last year. So we’ll have to wait and see what happens next.