Could Bayonetta Origins “Save Japan” By Helping Make Babies?

Before we start, we want to clarify that this story is absolutely nuts. We in no way believe that this will work, but it’s too crazy not to talk about. So, where do we start? Well, with real-world events, as that’s the focus of this story. In every nation, birth and death rates are highly monitored. Not only can we see our planet’s population but also how well nations are growing in population size or whether they’re declining. Japan, sadly, is a nation with a declining birth rate due to various factors. It had the lowest birth rate in its history last year, and that’s apparently where Bayonetta Origins comes in.

The head of PlatinumGames, Hideki Kamiya, made a Twitter post on the 17th, when the game was launched, and noted the following. These words come through translation, but it’s been said to be accurate:

“Play ‘Cereza and the Lost Demon’ ↓

I want a child like Cereza ↓

An unprecedented marriage boom is coming ↓

The problem of declining birth rate will be solved ↓

Everyone happy.”

Yes, if not immediately obvious, Hideki Kamiya was making a joke. But the man is known for making wacky statements, so you have to wonder if he subconsciously would love for this to be true so that he can say he “saved Japan.”

On the one hand, Cereza in Bayonetta Origins is very adorable. She has a personality that many parents would praise, and her journey to become a true Umbra Witch and save her mother could inspire potential parents to say, “I hope we have a daughter like that one day.”

However, as Kamiya wisely didn’t know, the “other hand” here is that we all know who Cereza grew up to be. You know, Bayonetta? While it’s true that Bayonetta inspires some because of her infinite confidence, style, and skill, she’s also a very mature individual. She isn’t afraid to flaunt her curves and other body parts. That’s part of why the franchise became so popular, Bayonetta’s “nature.”

Make no mistake, the birthing issue in Japan right now is a serious deal, and it’s something that the nation will have to deal with in its own way. But to think that a video game could “solve the problem” is being optimistic to the extreme.

Then again, think of all the stigmas that would be shed from the brand if that were the case! Oh, to dream.