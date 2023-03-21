“We Want To Make This Title Part Of A New Series,” Says Bayonetta Origins Creator

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was released only a few days ago on March 8th, 2023 but the developers behind the prequel spin-off are already exploring the possibility of creating more titles in the series. Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon follows a much younger Cereza and takes place before the Bayonetta trilogy as she learns to become an Umbra Witch. In a recent interview with Famitsu, and translated by Nintendo Everything, the series creator Hideki Kamiya and Nintendo producer Makoto Okazaki spoke on the possibility of Bayonetta Origins becoming its very own series.

If I just come out and say it openly, we want to make this title part of a new series, and keep expanding the world. There’s plenty of preparation that goes into that, and we are having discussions along the lines of “We want to do this kind of thing right?” with director (Abebe) Tinari. Although we haven’t quite had any of those discussions with Nintendo yet… Hideki Kamiya – Series Creator & Writer of Bayonetta Origins

Okazaki followed up this statement from Kamiya by saying that “[he didn’t] think this is the end.”

So there’s certainly nothing concrete we can say at this point, but personally at least, I don’t think this is the end. For now I think it would be best to listen to the opinions of everyone who played this game and consider where we should go next. Makoto Okazaki – Nintendo Producer

We’ll still have to wait and see how this prequel title performs commercially for Nintendo but Bayonetta Origins has received mostly positive reviews with it sitting at a respectable 80% on Metacritic with Eurogamer describing the title as “a beautifully crafted exploration game brimming with combat and puzzles.” Alongside this, Polygon also noted in their review that “if you’re looking for a cute, cozy platformer with simple battle mechanics and a playful story, look no further than Cereza and the Lost Demon.” Despite these positive reviews, some outlets have said the game just lacks that little bit more with VGC saying “Bayonetta Origins sometimes feels like an idea half explored. In combat, two sets of fists are better than one, but adventuring never ignites in the same way. There’s a level of invention and style we’ve come to expect from the studio, but this isn’t quite Pure Platinum.”

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is currently available to purchase on the Nintendo Switch.