Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Expansion Gets New Gameplay Footage

Guerrilla Games brought out another thrilling IP when they unveiled Horizon Zero Dawn. Their success allowed the continuation of this storyline featuring Aloy in 2022’s launch of Horizon Forbidden West. But get ready to start that game again if you have already gone through it when it launched over a year ago. The developers are gearing up to release the expansion to this game, Burning Shores, which is set to come out in just a few days.

If you have wanted some more gameplay footage to help showcase a little more of what to expect in the Burning Shores expansion, then you’re in luck. Today, the Guerrilla Games Twitter account dropped a new game clip showcasing Aloy battling off some mechanical beasts. Just as before, this game looks to really showcase some gorgeous visuals. Whether it’s the varied bright colors or the detailed landscapes that you’ll roam through, Burning Shores is bound to be a visual treat. In the embedded tweet below, you can check out about a minute of the gameplay footage, which follows Aloy across a couple of different battles and environments.

Knocked down machines don't stand a chance! Master new skills and be ready to take on your enemies in exciting new ways.



Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores launches April 19 – Pre-order now: https://t.co/hQnPeBGbw9 pic.twitter.com/irLXidZvCf — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) April 13, 2023

With that said, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on this Burning Shores expansion, we have you covered. This expansion will follow after the events of Horizon Forbidden West, where Aloy has a new journey. While still within the west, Aloy will travel to the new untamed lands of Los Angeles, which has become a volcanic archipelago. It’s here that a new deadly beast lurks in these lands for Aloy to take care of. However, you will want to make sure you’re able to enjoy this expansion.

While Horizon Forbidden West was released for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Guerrilla Games opted to drop the PlayStation 4 support. Instead, this expansion is only being released for the PlayStation 5 platform. That’s not too surprising as it allows the studio to fully focus on creating a thrilling experience rather than having to dial aspects back to ensure the expansion can run on the PlayStation 4. We can expect Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores expansion to launch on April 19, 2023. Meanwhile, if you haven’t picked up Horizon Forbidden West, we have a Before You Buy video coverage on the game. You can view the video embedded below.