“Skate [4] Will Not Have Paid Loot Boxes,” Says Creative Director

With Skate 4 being the highly anticipated title in the Skate series for a number of years now fans are aching for any news or information they can get their hands on. Given the game’s confirmed free-to-play model many fans have been worried about leaks surrounding possible paid loot boxes for cosmetics in the upcoming title. However, Full Circle took to another episode of ‘The Board Room’ to lay the concern to rest.

During the latest episode of The Board Room senior creative director of Skate 4 Cuz Parry addressed all the leaks circulating around the highly anticipated title.

We had some leaks around items and rewards from the February playtest. We’re early in our designs for progression and our rewards, and we’ll share more as soon as we can. But just to iterate, Skate will not have paid loot boxes. Cuz Parry – Senior Creative Director of Skate 4

While previously players had data-mined potential loot boxes in Skate 4 known as ‘Swag Bags’ that could only be purchased using a specific currency known as ‘Taps’ given Parry’s comments it now appears they will not be in the final game or at least not be purchasable with real money. It’s possible that the team had experimented with a loot box system in the past, but after this confirmation, that isn’t the case for the future of Skate 4.

Alongside these comments, Full Circle also spoke on new challenges coming to the game to keep players engaged continually.

We sorta implied this before, but activities in San Van won’t be completely static. So, you can expect something new every day, every week, or every season in San Van. Our goal of developing Skate with and for the fans means we wanna be able to react to the feedback and give them more of what they want. Scott Bradford – Activity Designer on Skate 4

Following on from this comment Tobin Tse, the lead systems designer on Skate 4 said:

Of course, there will be long-term things for you to work towards too, so all that freshness feels like it has meaning. Stuff like achievements and other long-term activities give you a look at your history with the game. We want to look back on your time [with Skate 4[…] and see how much you’ve grown. Tobin Tse, Lead Systems Designer on Skate 4

Skate 4 is set to release in late 2023 with Skate 4 playlist registration well underway.