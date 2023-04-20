Postal 2 Receives New Update 20 Years After Launch

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
Postal 2 has received a brand-new update 20 years after its official release. No less controversial now than it was upon its release Postal 2‘s latest update has added a plethora of new content and bug fixes. This new update has added new items such as a brand-new menu layout, crosshair customization options, and even a brand-new Ludacris difficulty setting to the game. Alongside this, the new update also improves the game’s Steam Deck compatibility.
The list of new features includes:
New Features
- Fully compatible with Steam Deck!
- ‘Two Weeks In Paradise’ game mode! (Paradise Lost)
- Classic Mode! (+ ‘Options’ Menu)
- Reworked New Game menu with brand new Day Selection and Skip Intro options!
- New difficulty!
- “Ludicrous”
- Added Quit to Desktop option!
- David Eddings as the voice of Pisstrap in Paradise Lost! (The original voice of Claptrap from the Borderlands series)
- Crackola (dual-wield power-up) and Weapons Vending Machines added to P2 levels!
- The Flipping the Bird feature from PL is now available in P2! This can be performed with a new dedicated button or by pressing Fire with Empty Hands or Alt Fire with the Petition and other weapons that replace the hands
- Added a few new cheats: ChugIt, ParadiseIsLost, SeekritWeaponzPls, DoubleTheGun, PeeAll, PukeAll, HereKittyKitty
- Added unique behavior for Cat Silencers made out of experimental cats! (Apocalypse Weekend)
- When you pick up a thrown Scythe or Sledgehammer, it will now auto-switch back to this weapon!
- Added support for customizable Weapon Selector and Inventory Menu!
- NPCs weapon variety option! (random chance of using Eternal Damnation guns)
- Restored some unused POSTAL Dude voice lines!
- Expanded Crosshair Customization!
- Saves with * mark for cheating or Workshop Game are now displayed in yellow color to be more noticeable!
- New effects for Catnip and food use!
- Added Cat Launcher! (Super-fun cheat-only weapon)
Changed/Improved:
- Restored the original amount of particles for blood effects
- New weapon selector and inventory menu default design
- Weapon Selector now selects the last used weapon in a group if it’s switched by the weapon group key
- Improved Muzzle Flash Effects and ViewModel positions for all weapons
- Cat Silencers can now be used on almost every gun in the game
- Beta Shotgun now uses actual beta hands skins and sounds and has a brand new alternative fire
- SMG and Machine Pistol now share the same ammo type
- SWAT units are now equipped with Submachine Guns and Machine Pistols by default
- The longer you hold burning Dynamite the shorter it will take to explode after throwing, additionally restored alternative attack
- Axe has a new alternative charged attack
- Restored unused Chainsaw alternative attack as well as clean and bloodied skins
- Sawn-Off Shotgun has been reworked, it can now be dual-wielded, dismember zombies and explode heads from larger distances but uses 2 shells per shoot now
- During the apocalypse, bystanders now use the new weapons too
- Added a few new positions to the Stats Screen
- Cat Silencers on guns are now also present in 3rd person view/mirrors
- Restored unused Dynamite explosion sound
- New textures for Revolver
- Revolver deals a bit more damage and can explode heads on headshots
- The grenade multiplies itself into 3 after throwing
- Sniper Rifle deals both explosion and bullet damage
- Grenade Launcher doesn’t need to reload, cat-silenced can shoot off 9 cat-grenades
- Fixed being unable to update Workshop Content via POSTed
- Fixed OGG files from downloaded Workshop Content being incorrectly assigned as UMX and not being detected by the game
- Added support for custom Weapon Selector and Inventory Menu
- Added proper support for reloadable weapons
- Added custom text and highlight color support for menus
- Added support for more than one Bolton attachment for clothes
Fixed:
- Fixed game randomly crashing while opening a game menu as well as several other often occurring crashes
- Fixed game not connecting with Steam in certain cases
- Fixed missing Workshop menu options in localized game versions
- Fixed the same Workshop game modes appearing multiple times in some cases
- Fixed wrong or missing load screen appearing while starting a New Game after playing P2, AW or Workshop game mode
- Fixed various visual issues related to POSTAL Dude’s head model
- Fixed FOV during cutscenes getting messed up if the player was zoomed in with Rifle at the moment it got triggered
- Fixed skins of cats stored in player’s inventory not being kept through level transitions
- Fixed being unable to pick up back thrown items on POSTAL difficulty and above
- Fixed sound stuttering and other minor issues with Submachine Gun and Machine Pistol
- Fixed hands skin not changing accordingly to currently worn clothes for certain weapons or while dual wielding
- Fixed rewards icons for the Bass Sniffer radar minigame not being scaled
- Fixed 3rd person weapon attachment disappearing after level transition
- Fixed missing fire effects for dismembered head lighted on by Napalm
- Fixed missing or incorrectly scaled effects for Molotov, Shocker and Dynamite
- Napalm projectiles no longer explode in your face due to its own fire damage
- Fixed Baton hit cancelling out paralyzed state of NPCs electrocuted by Shocker
- Fixed Cops not reacting to flipping them off
- Fixed helmets protecting Military from Sledgehammer damage only in AW but not in P2
- Fixed camera glitch after charging Grenade, Dynamite, Krotchy Grenade, and other grenade-based weapons for too long
- Fixed “PAUSE” text being positioned incorrectly on widescreen resolutions
- Fixed HUD changing its color when subtitles or boss health bar pops up.
- Fixed POSTAL 2 game mode using outdated HUD and Player class which caused kill counters, boss health bar, and other HUD-related features implemented in Apocalypse Weekend and afterwards not showing up
- Fixed Inventory Menu being accessible when it should not. (During cutscenes, Map Screen, etc.)
- Fixed being unable to kick dismembered head while it’s burning
- Fixed dead people blinking after loading a saved game
- Fixed puke not pouring out of the neck after cutting off or exploding NPC’s head
- Fixed Bali playing wall hitting sound while stabbing people
- Fixed Axe and Shears not sending attack alert to nearby NPCs when they should. SWAT, Military, and other pawns can now properly block player’s attacks
- Fixed Restore Defaults option sometimes breaking for Video and Performance settings menu
- Fixed “I am legend” and “I don’t need virgins for this” achievements being impossible to obtain in Enhanced Game mode
- Fixed misaligned Rifle texture and missing sounds
- Restored missing Napalm sounds
- Fixed control settings showing blank box if an icon for the currently bound key is missing (Now falls back to the old method of showing the key name instead)
- Fixed dual wielded ED Weapons fire-mode not always matching
- Fixed broken cat-silenced animations for Shotgun
- Fixed weapon playing next weapon’s load sound while adding cat silencer (Machine Gun playing MP5 sounds etc)
- Fixed Shears alt-attack exploding cars
- Fixed Sawn-Off Shotgun destroying player’s head without killing them
- Fixed Flash Grenade dismembering dead bodies (Paradise Lost)
- Fixed that completely broken secret Hammer weapon (Paradise Lost)
- Fixed screen constantly flashing white while using HUD modifiers (Paradise Lost)
- Fixed left hand covering subtitles while “Flipping the bird” (Paradise Lost)
- Fixed Enhanced Mode Revolver sometimes destroying heads but not killing people (Paradise Lost)
- Fixed Paradise Lost going into the POSTAL 2 Main Menu when leaving a workshop game.
- Fixed WMD and Nuke Launcher in Tora Bora during Apocalypse not being possible to pick up (Paradise Lost)
Postal 2 is currently available on PC.