Postal 2 Receives New Update 20 Years After Launch

Postal 2 has received a brand-new update 20 years after its official release. No less controversial now than it was upon its release Postal 2‘s latest update has added a plethora of new content and bug fixes. This new update has added new items such as a brand-new menu layout, crosshair customization options, and even a brand-new Ludacris difficulty setting to the game. Alongside this, the new update also improves the game’s Steam Deck compatibility.

The list of new features includes:

New Features

  • Fully compatible with Steam Deck!
  • ‘Two Weeks In Paradise’ game mode! (Paradise Lost)
  • Classic Mode! (+ ‘Options’ Menu)
  • Reworked New Game menu with brand new Day Selection and Skip Intro options!
  • New difficulty!
  • “Ludicrous”
  • Added Quit to Desktop option!
  • David Eddings as the voice of Pisstrap in Paradise Lost! (The original voice of Claptrap from the Borderlands series)
  • Crackola (dual-wield power-up) and Weapons Vending Machines added to P2 levels!
  • The Flipping the Bird feature from PL is now available in P2! This can be performed with a new dedicated button or by pressing Fire with Empty Hands or Alt Fire with the Petition and other weapons that replace the hands
  • Added a few new cheats: ChugIt, ParadiseIsLost, SeekritWeaponzPls, DoubleTheGun, PeeAll, PukeAll, HereKittyKitty
  • Added unique behavior for Cat Silencers made out of experimental cats! (Apocalypse Weekend)
  • When you pick up a thrown Scythe or Sledgehammer, it will now auto-switch back to this weapon!
  • Added support for customizable Weapon Selector and Inventory Menu!
  • NPCs weapon variety option! (random chance of using Eternal Damnation guns)
  • Restored some unused POSTAL Dude voice lines!
  • Expanded Crosshair Customization!
  • Saves with * mark for cheating or Workshop Game are now displayed in yellow color to be more noticeable!
  • New effects for Catnip and food use!
  • Added Cat Launcher! (Super-fun cheat-only weapon)

Changed/Improved:

  • Restored the original amount of particles for blood effects
  • New weapon selector and inventory menu default design
  • Weapon Selector now selects the last used weapon in a group if it’s switched by the weapon group key
  • Improved Muzzle Flash Effects and ViewModel positions for all weapons
  • Cat Silencers can now be used on almost every gun in the game
  • Beta Shotgun now uses actual beta hands skins and sounds and has a brand new alternative fire
  • SMG and Machine Pistol now share the same ammo type
  • SWAT units are now equipped with Submachine Guns and Machine Pistols by default
  • The longer you hold burning Dynamite the shorter it will take to explode after throwing, additionally restored alternative attack
  • Axe has a new alternative charged attack
  • Restored unused Chainsaw alternative attack as well as clean and bloodied skins
  • Sawn-Off Shotgun has been reworked, it can now be dual-wielded, dismember zombies and explode heads from larger distances but uses 2 shells per shoot now
  • During the apocalypse, bystanders now use the new weapons too
  • Added a few new positions to the Stats Screen
  • Cat Silencers on guns are now also present in 3rd person view/mirrors
  • Restored unused Dynamite explosion sound
  • New textures for Revolver
  • Revolver deals a bit more damage and can explode heads on headshots
  • The grenade multiplies itself into 3 after throwing
  • Sniper Rifle deals both explosion and bullet damage
  • Grenade Launcher doesn’t need to reload, cat-silenced can shoot off 9 cat-grenades
  • Fixed being unable to update Workshop Content via POSTed
  • Fixed OGG files from downloaded Workshop Content being incorrectly assigned as UMX and not being detected by the game
  • Added support for custom Weapon Selector and Inventory Menu
  • Added proper support for reloadable weapons
  • Added custom text and highlight color support for menus
  • Added support for more than one Bolton attachment for clothes

Fixed:

  • Fixed game randomly crashing while opening a game menu as well as several other often occurring crashes
  • Fixed game not connecting with Steam in certain cases
  • Fixed missing Workshop menu options in localized game versions
  • Fixed the same Workshop game modes appearing multiple times in some cases
  • Fixed wrong or missing load screen appearing while starting a New Game after playing P2, AW or Workshop game mode
  • Fixed various visual issues related to POSTAL Dude’s head model
  • Fixed FOV during cutscenes getting messed up if the player was zoomed in with Rifle at the moment it got triggered
  • Fixed skins of cats stored in player’s inventory not being kept through level transitions
  • Fixed being unable to pick up back thrown items on POSTAL difficulty and above
  • Fixed sound stuttering and other minor issues with Submachine Gun and Machine Pistol
  • Fixed hands skin not changing accordingly to currently worn clothes for certain weapons or while dual wielding
  • Fixed rewards icons for the Bass Sniffer radar minigame not being scaled
  • Fixed 3rd person weapon attachment disappearing after level transition
  • Fixed missing fire effects for dismembered head lighted on by Napalm
  • Fixed missing or incorrectly scaled effects for Molotov, Shocker and Dynamite
  • Napalm projectiles no longer explode in your face due to its own fire damage
  • Fixed Baton hit cancelling out paralyzed state of NPCs electrocuted by Shocker
  • Fixed Cops not reacting to flipping them off
  • Fixed helmets protecting Military from Sledgehammer damage only in AW but not in P2
  • Fixed camera glitch after charging Grenade, Dynamite, Krotchy Grenade, and other grenade-based weapons for too long
  • Fixed “PAUSE” text being positioned incorrectly on widescreen resolutions
  • Fixed HUD changing its color when subtitles or boss health bar pops up.
  • Fixed POSTAL 2 game mode using outdated HUD and Player class which caused kill counters, boss health bar, and other HUD-related features implemented in Apocalypse Weekend and afterwards not showing up
  • Fixed Inventory Menu being accessible when it should not. (During cutscenes, Map Screen, etc.)
  • Fixed being unable to kick dismembered head while it’s burning
  • Fixed dead people blinking after loading a saved game
  • Fixed puke not pouring out of the neck after cutting off or exploding NPC’s head
  • Fixed Bali playing wall hitting sound while stabbing people
  • Fixed Axe and Shears not sending attack alert to nearby NPCs when they should. SWAT, Military, and other pawns can now properly block player’s attacks
  • Fixed Restore Defaults option sometimes breaking for Video and Performance settings menu
  • Fixed “I am legend” and “I don’t need virgins for this” achievements being impossible to obtain in Enhanced Game mode
  • Fixed misaligned Rifle texture and missing sounds
  • Restored missing Napalm sounds
  • Fixed control settings showing blank box if an icon for the currently bound key is missing (Now falls back to the old method of showing the key name instead)
  • Fixed dual wielded ED Weapons fire-mode not always matching
  • Fixed broken cat-silenced animations for Shotgun
  • Fixed weapon playing next weapon’s load sound while adding cat silencer (Machine Gun playing MP5 sounds etc)
  • Fixed Shears alt-attack exploding cars
  • Fixed Sawn-Off Shotgun destroying player’s head without killing them
  • Fixed Flash Grenade dismembering dead bodies (Paradise Lost)
  • Fixed that completely broken secret Hammer weapon (Paradise Lost)
  • Fixed screen constantly flashing white while using HUD modifiers (Paradise Lost)
  • Fixed left hand covering subtitles while “Flipping the bird” (Paradise Lost)
  • Fixed Enhanced Mode Revolver sometimes destroying heads but not killing people (Paradise Lost)
  • Fixed Paradise Lost going into the POSTAL 2 Main Menu when leaving a workshop game.
  • Fixed WMD and Nuke Launcher in Tora Bora during Apocalypse not being possible to pick up (Paradise Lost)

Postal 2 is currently available on PC.

