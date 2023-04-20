Postal 2 Receives New Update 20 Years After Launch

Postal 2 has received a brand-new update 20 years after its official release. No less controversial now than it was upon its release Postal 2‘s latest update has added a plethora of new content and bug fixes. This new update has added new items such as a brand-new menu layout, crosshair customization options, and even a brand-new Ludacris difficulty setting to the game. Alongside this, the new update also improves the game’s Steam Deck compatibility.

New POSTAL 2 update! NEW POSTAL 2 update! AAAHHHHH!!!!!!!!https://t.co/SjKP0vnspY pic.twitter.com/iQHGmYUi9E — Running With Scissors (@RWSstudios) April 19, 2023

The list of new features includes:

New Features

Fully compatible with Steam Deck!

‘Two Weeks In Paradise’ game mode! (Paradise Lost)

Classic Mode! (+ ‘Options’ Menu)

Reworked New Game menu with brand new Day Selection and Skip Intro options!

New difficulty!

“Ludicrous”

Added Quit to Desktop option!

David Eddings as the voice of Pisstrap in Paradise Lost! (The original voice of Claptrap from the Borderlands series)

Crackola (dual-wield power-up) and Weapons Vending Machines added to P2 levels!

The Flipping the Bird feature from PL is now available in P2! This can be performed with a new dedicated button or by pressing Fire with Empty Hands or Alt Fire with the Petition and other weapons that replace the hands

Added a few new cheats: ChugIt, ParadiseIsLost, SeekritWeaponzPls, DoubleTheGun, PeeAll, PukeAll, HereKittyKitty

Added unique behavior for Cat Silencers made out of experimental cats! (Apocalypse Weekend)

When you pick up a thrown Scythe or Sledgehammer, it will now auto-switch back to this weapon!

Added support for customizable Weapon Selector and Inventory Menu!

NPCs weapon variety option! (random chance of using Eternal Damnation guns)

Restored some unused POSTAL Dude voice lines!

Expanded Crosshair Customization!

Saves with * mark for cheating or Workshop Game are now displayed in yellow color to be more noticeable!

New effects for Catnip and food use!

Added Cat Launcher! (Super-fun cheat-only weapon)

Changed/Improved:

Restored the original amount of particles for blood effects

New weapon selector and inventory menu default design

Weapon Selector now selects the last used weapon in a group if it’s switched by the weapon group key

Improved Muzzle Flash Effects and ViewModel positions for all weapons

Cat Silencers can now be used on almost every gun in the game

Beta Shotgun now uses actual beta hands skins and sounds and has a brand new alternative fire

SMG and Machine Pistol now share the same ammo type

SWAT units are now equipped with Submachine Guns and Machine Pistols by default

The longer you hold burning Dynamite the shorter it will take to explode after throwing, additionally restored alternative attack

Axe has a new alternative charged attack

Restored unused Chainsaw alternative attack as well as clean and bloodied skins

Sawn-Off Shotgun has been reworked, it can now be dual-wielded, dismember zombies and explode heads from larger distances but uses 2 shells per shoot now

During the apocalypse, bystanders now use the new weapons too

Added a few new positions to the Stats Screen

Cat Silencers on guns are now also present in 3rd person view/mirrors

Restored unused Dynamite explosion sound

New textures for Revolver

Revolver deals a bit more damage and can explode heads on headshots

The grenade multiplies itself into 3 after throwing

Sniper Rifle deals both explosion and bullet damage

Grenade Launcher doesn’t need to reload, cat-silenced can shoot off 9 cat-grenades

Fixed being unable to update Workshop Content via POSTed

Fixed OGG files from downloaded Workshop Content being incorrectly assigned as UMX and not being detected by the game

Added support for custom Weapon Selector and Inventory Menu

Added proper support for reloadable weapons

Added custom text and highlight color support for menus

Added support for more than one Bolton attachment for clothes

Fixed:

Fixed game randomly crashing while opening a game menu as well as several other often occurring crashes

Fixed game not connecting with Steam in certain cases

Fixed missing Workshop menu options in localized game versions

Fixed the same Workshop game modes appearing multiple times in some cases

Fixed wrong or missing load screen appearing while starting a New Game after playing P2, AW or Workshop game mode

Fixed various visual issues related to POSTAL Dude’s head model

Fixed FOV during cutscenes getting messed up if the player was zoomed in with Rifle at the moment it got triggered

Fixed skins of cats stored in player’s inventory not being kept through level transitions

Fixed being unable to pick up back thrown items on POSTAL difficulty and above

Fixed sound stuttering and other minor issues with Submachine Gun and Machine Pistol

Fixed hands skin not changing accordingly to currently worn clothes for certain weapons or while dual wielding

Fixed rewards icons for the Bass Sniffer radar minigame not being scaled

Fixed 3rd person weapon attachment disappearing after level transition

Fixed missing fire effects for dismembered head lighted on by Napalm

Fixed missing or incorrectly scaled effects for Molotov, Shocker and Dynamite

Napalm projectiles no longer explode in your face due to its own fire damage

Fixed Baton hit cancelling out paralyzed state of NPCs electrocuted by Shocker

Fixed Cops not reacting to flipping them off

Fixed helmets protecting Military from Sledgehammer damage only in AW but not in P2

Fixed camera glitch after charging Grenade, Dynamite, Krotchy Grenade, and other grenade-based weapons for too long

Fixed “PAUSE” text being positioned incorrectly on widescreen resolutions

Fixed HUD changing its color when subtitles or boss health bar pops up.

Fixed POSTAL 2 game mode using outdated HUD and Player class which caused kill counters, boss health bar, and other HUD-related features implemented in Apocalypse Weekend and afterwards not showing up

Fixed Inventory Menu being accessible when it should not. (During cutscenes, Map Screen, etc.)

Fixed being unable to kick dismembered head while it’s burning

Fixed dead people blinking after loading a saved game

Fixed puke not pouring out of the neck after cutting off or exploding NPC’s head

Fixed Bali playing wall hitting sound while stabbing people

Fixed Axe and Shears not sending attack alert to nearby NPCs when they should. SWAT, Military, and other pawns can now properly block player’s attacks

Fixed Restore Defaults option sometimes breaking for Video and Performance settings menu

Fixed “I am legend” and “I don’t need virgins for this” achievements being impossible to obtain in Enhanced Game mode

Fixed misaligned Rifle texture and missing sounds

Restored missing Napalm sounds

Fixed control settings showing blank box if an icon for the currently bound key is missing (Now falls back to the old method of showing the key name instead)

Fixed dual wielded ED Weapons fire-mode not always matching

Fixed broken cat-silenced animations for Shotgun

Fixed weapon playing next weapon’s load sound while adding cat silencer (Machine Gun playing MP5 sounds etc)

Fixed Shears alt-attack exploding cars

Fixed Sawn-Off Shotgun destroying player’s head without killing them

Fixed Flash Grenade dismembering dead bodies (Paradise Lost)

Fixed that completely broken secret Hammer weapon (Paradise Lost)

Fixed screen constantly flashing white while using HUD modifiers (Paradise Lost)

Fixed left hand covering subtitles while “Flipping the bird” (Paradise Lost)

Fixed Enhanced Mode Revolver sometimes destroying heads but not killing people (Paradise Lost)

Fixed Paradise Lost going into the POSTAL 2 Main Menu when leaving a workshop game.

Fixed WMD and Nuke Launcher in Tora Bora during Apocalypse not being possible to pick up (Paradise Lost)

Postal 2 is currently available on PC.