Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster: Where to Find the Ancient Dragons

In order to get the Crusader Magicite in Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster, you're going to need to slay eight dragons in the World of Ruin.

If you want to complete your Magicite collection and finish all of the side quests in Final Fantasy VI, you’re going to need to find the eight ancient dragons in the World of Ruin after the events of The Floating Continent. Though some of them can be a bit harder to track down in the game’s massive dungeons, the good news is that Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster makes it easier on you than ever.

By turning off encounters, you can explore every dungeon to your heart’s content without the annoyance of regular random encounters. Furthermore, if any of these dragons are giving you any trouble in particular, you can use the gil boost to buy better equipment or the experience boost to level up your characters and make them more formidable. Also, these may be optional Final Fantasy bosses, but you’ll find that they’re nowhere near as tough as the ones from later games in the series.

Also, none of these optional bosses are missable, even if you’ve already entered Kefka’s Tower at the end of the game. However, some of these dragons are actually located in Kefka’s Tower, and with that in mind, you may want to track those two down last and save yourself a trip. Either way, you’ll find the names and locations of all eight dragons listed conveniently for you below.

Other Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster Guides:

How to Fix the Font on PC – How to Get the Genji Gauntlet and Master’s Scroll – How to Recruit and Save Shadow – How to Recruit Mog to Your Party – How to Recruit Gogo to Your Party – How to Recruit Umaro to Your Party – How to Find and Defeat the Ultima Buster

Where to Find All 8 Ancient Dragons in Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster

Once you’ve reached the World of Ruin section of the game and have tracked down the airship, you can begin to search for and fight the dragons. They are found in the following locations across the world map:

Red Dragon

This dragon can be found toward the end of Phoenix Cave, where you go for Locke’s quest.

Gold and Black Dragons

Both of these dragons can be found in Kefka’s Tower, the final dungeon of the game.

Earth Dragon

You’ll find this dragon by returning to the Opera House in the World of Ruin.

Blue Dragon

This dragon can be found in a hidden room with some statues in the Ancient Castle and is pictured above.

Storm Dragon

You’ll find this dragon hiding in a chest in Mt. Zozo.

Holy Dragon

This dragon is located in the Cultist’s Tower and can be found in one of the treasure rooms.

Ice Dragon

You’ll find this dragon just before you meet the esper at the edge of the cliff in Narshe in the World of Ruin.