Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How to Beat the Inteleon Tera Raid

The Unrivaled Inteleon 7-Star Raid Event returns to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet on May 5, 2023. Take the week to prepare your Pokémon!

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet will rerun the 7-Star Inteleon Raid Event! Inteleon has an Ice Tera Type, eliminating its original Electric and Grass-type weaknesses. As a Water-type, Inteleon is still super effective against Fire, Ground, and Rock-type Pokémon.

If you missed the first round, don’t worry! Round 2 will start this weekend:

Start Time 12:00am UTC

May 5, 2023 End Time 11:59pm UTC

May 7, 2023

Like the other Tera Raid Events, if you caught Inteleon in the previous round, you will not be able to catch it again. But with increased drop rates for items like the Ability Patch and Bottle Cap, it’s worth replaying.

Moves

Inteleon only knows Special moves, plus Tearful Look. Remember that Tearful Look lowers both Attack and Sp. Atk by one stage. It may not do damage, but it’ll cut into your time if you’re not prepared.

Name Category Type Power PP Count Blizzard Special Ice 110 5 Snipe Shot Special Water 80 15 Tearful Look Status Fairy — 20 Dark Pulse Special Dark 80 15

At the beginning of the Raid, Inteleon will also use Snowscape and Mist. Snowscape activates a snowstorm for five turns. During this time, the Defense of Ice-type Pokémon will increase. Mist protects the user and their allies from stat reduction for five turns.

Desirably, you should bring a Pokémon that can change the terrain and/or the weather. If you decide to leave everything up to fate with the NPCs, Arboliva’s Seed Sower will do the trick. Otherwise, bring a Pokémon that knows Psychic Terrain, Misty Terrain, Ice Spinner, Grassy Terrain, or Electric Terrain.

For weather, Sunny Day would be the best move to choose. This will clear Snowscape from the field and weaken Snipe Shot’s damage.

Hidden Ability: Sniper

Inteleon (and some of its offspring) is the only Pokémon in Scarlet & Violet with the Sniper Hidden Ability. Sniper increases the damage of critical hits by an additional 75%. Normally, critical hits do one and a half times damage, or 150% of what the damage would have been. Sniper increases that to two and a quarter times damage, or 225%.

This is more of a problem with Snipe Shot, since the move naturally has a higher critical hit rate than others. You can combat this by using a Pokémon with either the Shell Armor or Battle Armor Ability.

Best Pokémon

Inteleon’s highest stats are Sp. Atk and Speed, with its lowest being Defense and Sp. Def. In other words, Inteleon was built to be a fast attacker. The hope is that you KO your opponent with a Special move before they can attack you.

This means that the best counter for Inteleon will have a high Attack or Sp. Atk, and be Fighting or Steel-type. If you’re worried about getting KO’d quickly or don’t have a Pokémon with full IVs and EVs, use a Pokémon that also has a high Sp. Def.

Pokémon Tera Type Nature Ability Moves Hold Item Kingambit Steel Adamant Defiant Swords Dance

Iron Head

Taunt

Metal Burst / Kowtow Cleave Covert Cloak

Muscle Band Gholdengo Steel Modest Good as Gold Nasty Plot

Flash Cannon

Recover

Make It Rain Shell Bell

Leftovers

Clear Amulet Gallade Fighting Adamant Sharpness Sacred Sword

Psycho Cut

Wide Guard / Swords Dance

Sunny Day Muscle Band Chi-Yu Fire Modest Beads of Ruin Sunny Day

Nasty Plot

Flamethrower

Tera Blast Expert Belt

Clear Amulet Lucario Steel Timid Moxie Aura Sphere

Flash Cannon

Life Dew

Metal Sound / Nasty Plot Expert Belt

Wise Glasses

Sandwich – Raid Power: Ice Lv. 2

If you already caught your Inteleon or you want to maximize the Raid Event item drop, make a sandwich with Raid Power: Ice. The effects will last for a half-hour, though the timer can be paused if your console goes to sleep.

While you can make a Lv. 3 Sandwich, you will need to use two Herba Mystica to make it. Since the 7-Star Tera Raid Event Pokémon are Shiny-locked, it may be best to save the Herba Mystica for Shiny hunting.