Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: How to Beat the Inteleon Tera Raid

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet will rerun the 7-Star Inteleon Raid Event! Inteleon has an Ice Tera Type, eliminating its original Electric and Grass-type weaknesses. As a Water-type, Inteleon is still super effective against Fire, Ground, and Rock-type Pokémon.
If you missed the first round, don’t worry! Round 2 will start this weekend:
|Start Time
|12:00am UTC
May 5, 2023
|End Time
|11:59pm UTC
May 7, 2023
Like the other Tera Raid Events, if you caught Inteleon in the previous round, you will not be able to catch it again. But with increased drop rates for items like the Ability Patch and Bottle Cap, it’s worth replaying.
Moves
Inteleon only knows Special moves, plus Tearful Look. Remember that Tearful Look lowers both Attack and Sp. Atk by one stage. It may not do damage, but it’ll cut into your time if you’re not prepared.
|Name
|Category
|Type
|Power
|PP Count
|Blizzard
|Special
|Ice
|110
|5
|Snipe Shot
|Special
|Water
|80
|15
|Tearful Look
|Status
|Fairy
|—
|20
|Dark Pulse
|Special
|Dark
|80
|15
At the beginning of the Raid, Inteleon will also use Snowscape and Mist. Snowscape activates a snowstorm for five turns. During this time, the Defense of Ice-type Pokémon will increase. Mist protects the user and their allies from stat reduction for five turns.
Desirably, you should bring a Pokémon that can change the terrain and/or the weather. If you decide to leave everything up to fate with the NPCs, Arboliva’s Seed Sower will do the trick. Otherwise, bring a Pokémon that knows Psychic Terrain, Misty Terrain, Ice Spinner, Grassy Terrain, or Electric Terrain.
For weather, Sunny Day would be the best move to choose. This will clear Snowscape from the field and weaken Snipe Shot’s damage.
Hidden Ability: Sniper
Inteleon (and some of its offspring) is the only Pokémon in Scarlet & Violet with the Sniper Hidden Ability. Sniper increases the damage of critical hits by an additional 75%. Normally, critical hits do one and a half times damage, or 150% of what the damage would have been. Sniper increases that to two and a quarter times damage, or 225%.
This is more of a problem with Snipe Shot, since the move naturally has a higher critical hit rate than others. You can combat this by using a Pokémon with either the Shell Armor or Battle Armor Ability.
Best Pokémon
Inteleon’s highest stats are Sp. Atk and Speed, with its lowest being Defense and Sp. Def. In other words, Inteleon was built to be a fast attacker. The hope is that you KO your opponent with a Special move before they can attack you.
This means that the best counter for Inteleon will have a high Attack or Sp. Atk, and be Fighting or Steel-type. If you’re worried about getting KO’d quickly or don’t have a Pokémon with full IVs and EVs, use a Pokémon that also has a high Sp. Def.
|Pokémon
|Tera Type
|Nature
|Ability
|Moves
|Hold Item
|Kingambit
|Steel
|Adamant
|Defiant
|Swords Dance
Iron Head
Taunt
Metal Burst / Kowtow Cleave
|Covert Cloak
Muscle Band
|Gholdengo
|Steel
|Modest
|Good as Gold
|Nasty Plot
Flash Cannon
Recover
Make It Rain
|Shell Bell
Leftovers
Clear Amulet
|Gallade
|Fighting
|Adamant
|Sharpness
|Sacred Sword
Psycho Cut
Wide Guard / Swords Dance
Sunny Day
|Muscle Band
|Chi-Yu
|Fire
|Modest
|Beads of Ruin
|Sunny Day
Nasty Plot
Flamethrower
Tera Blast
|Expert Belt
Clear Amulet
|Lucario
|Steel
|Timid
|Moxie
|Aura Sphere
Flash Cannon
Life Dew
Metal Sound / Nasty Plot
|Expert Belt
Wise Glasses
Sandwich – Raid Power: Ice Lv. 2
If you already caught your Inteleon or you want to maximize the Raid Event item drop, make a sandwich with Raid Power: Ice. The effects will last for a half-hour, though the timer can be paused if your console goes to sleep.
While you can make a Lv. 3 Sandwich, you will need to use two Herba Mystica to make it. Since the 7-Star Tera Raid Event Pokémon are Shiny-locked, it may be best to save the Herba Mystica for Shiny hunting.