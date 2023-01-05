Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Tera Raid Battle Shield Tips For Damage

Tera Raids are something that you can easily do whether you are still making your way through the main storylines of Scarlet and Violet or not, or if you are attempting to complete the whole Pokedex, you will definitely want to do as many Tera Raid Battles as possible. Tera Raid battles are all across the Palda region and players can easily take advantage of planned Tera Raid Battles Events if they are trying to catch some more powerful Pokemon. While these Pokemon are basically up for grabs, sometimes Tera Raids Battles aren’t as easy as you might think. The Pokemon you face in Tera Raid Battles have a Tera Raid Shield which makes trying to weaken the Pokemon even more difficult. However, today, we are going to give you some tips and helpful tricks to learn how Tera Raid Shields work and how to get max damage when battling.

More Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides:

Beginner’s Guide | Gym Walkthrough | Combat Tips | All Version Exclusive Pokemon | All Version Exclusive Features | All New Pokemon | All New Evolution Methods | Which Starter To Pick First | Best Gym Leader Order| How To Breed Pokemon | How To Catch Easier | How To Unlock Evolution Stones | Pre-Order Bonuses | How To Catch Shiny Pokemon | Best Shiny Chances | How Mass Outbreak Works | How To Get A Starter Pikachu | Where To Catch Eevee & All Evolution Methods | Where To Catch Ditto | How To Catch & Evolve Charcadet | How To Evolve Gimmighoul | How To Evolve Floette Into Florges | How To Get Salt Cure | Naclstack Guide | PP Restore Trick | Normal Gym Puzzle Solution

What Exactly is a Tera Raid Shield in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

A Tera Raid Shield is basically a defensive mechanism that acts as a way to reduce damage during a Tera Raid Battle Boss…this will make damaging them take longer and more work. The shield will activate once the Pokemon you are battling reaches a certain HP number, making it even more difficult to defeat them. Each Pokemon has a different set threshold for when the Shield will be activated, most of it seems to appear after it reaches its lower half of HP.

How to Damage Pokemon During A Tera Raid Battle With Shield Activated

A user on Twitter under the name Sibuna_Switch ran some calculations to determine just how much damage is actually needed to take down a Pokemon with a Tera Raid Shield. According to their research, Terastallinzing plays a big role in the damage you are dealing with to the Tera Raid Boss you are battling. See below:

Not Terastallized: 20%

20% Terastallized + different type move: 35%

35% Terastallized + same type move: 75%

So in order to have the best outcome of your battle, you will have to Terastallize your Pokemon and use a move that matches their Tera Type. Then the Shield can only block about 25% of your damage output which will help defeat the Pokemon a lot faster. All in all, it is good to come prepared for Tera Raid Battles, like having some of the best Pokemon on your team ready to go and having them equipped with some of their powerful moves that match their Tera Type.

So there it is! The Tera Raid Shield explained and now you know how to defeat Pokemon during Tera Raid Battles so much easier and with a better outcome chance. We hope this guide has helped you, happy Pokemon collecting!