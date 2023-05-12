Tears Of The Kingdom Creators Drop Special Message To Gamers

It may feel like it’s taken an eternity, but, at last, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has finally arrived on the Nintendo Switch! The sequel to the beloved Breath of the Wild has had many expectations behind it, so it was up to the development team to ensure that the game not only lived up to these expectations but surpassed them. Over the past week, the game’s producer, Eiji Aonuma, and the game’s director, Hideomaro Fujibayashi, have been doing interviews about the game and all the work they put into it. Today, they dropped a special message for fans about to pick the title up.

As you’ll see in the tweet below, the producer and director ensure gamers that no matter their experience level, they’ll enjoy the new game. Plus, there’s plenty to do and explore, so you’ll have a blast as you make your way through this modified version of the realm of Hyrule. Enjoy their message below:

To mark the release of The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom, here's a special message from series producer Eiji Aonuma and the game's director Hidemaro Fujibayashi. pic.twitter.com/stU9exALt0 — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) May 12, 2023

Going back to the interviews they did throughout the week, Aonuma and Fujibayashi noted how many grand concepts that have defined Tears of the Kingdom over the last month or so were planned in the initial stages of development.

For example, Fujibayashi came up with the idea to make vehicles via the items you could find lying around. He even made things like a tank based solely on the items available in the previous title just to show what was possible.

Another thing that was implemented from the start was that they knew they would keep the version of Hyrule they had made before and then expand upon it in numerous ways. They knew that if they had to start from scratch again, they wouldn’t be able to make as in-depth an experience. So they used what they had and then altered it to make things more explorable, interconnected and give fans the feeling that they could go anywhere and find something unique.

Aonuma even revealed that to ensure the game was high-quality, he beat the game over 20 times! But not just doing the main quest over and over again but going through the world during certain runs and seeing what was and wasn’t possible.

So as you can see, the team has done all they can for this game, and they’re just as excited for you to play it as you are.

So as they said to finish the video, “Good luck!”