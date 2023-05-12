LEGO 2K Drive Confirmed To Feature Denuvo DRM

If you’re a fan of LEGO games, then you might have had an eye on LEGO 2K Drive. This video game is set to launch later this month. However, today fans have discovered that this game will run Denuvo DRM. This DRM has proven to be a bit of a problem when it comes to impacting performance. So you very well might see some performance being hit just a little bit when the game launches. However, the PC system requirements were also unveiled to run LEGO 2K Drive. You can check out the system requirements featured so far on the official Steam marketplace page down below.

Those of you who browsed the LEGO 2K Drive Steam page today might have spotted that this game now is notifying players it will be running Denuvo DRM and will require third-party 2K account linking. Again, as mentioned, Denuvo DRM has been pointed out as a slight bog on PC performance, with some games showing an increase when individuals managed to remove the DRM from the game. Unfortunately, while it can be bypassed, it typically takes a good while before someone manages to crack the DRM.

If you’re unfamiliar with Denuvo DRM, it’s a means of copy protection. This allows the game to release into the marketplace without being ripped and pirated online. Although, we do see games having the Denuvo DRM removed officially through a random update. Typically, these updates only come well after the game has been available in the marketplace. This year’s examples include the Denuvo DRM removal from Resident Evil Village and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Those games were available for a few years before their DRM was removed, so we’re not anticipating LEGO 2K Drive to be any different. However, with that said, if you’re planning to run this game on the PC platform, you might want to make sure your gaming PC is capable. Fortunately, on the Steam page, there was an update that brought out the official PC system requirements.

LEGO 2K Drive Minimum PC System Requirements

CPU: i5 4690 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Memory: 8 GB RAM

GPU: Nvidia 960 2GB / AMD R9 380

Storage: 12 GB

LEGO 2K Drive Recommended PC System Requirements

CPU: i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 3500

Memory: 8 GB RAM

GPU: Nvidia GeForce 1070 4GB / AMD RX Vega-56

Storage: 12 GB

Currently, LEGO Drive 2K is set to launch on May 19, 2023, for the PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, while we wait for the game to launch, you can check out the trailer for LEGO 2K Drive in the video we have embedded above.